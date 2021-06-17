Fort Jackson Army recruit accused of school bus hijacking feared attack on his family

COLUMBIA — A Fort Jackson soldier accused of hijacking a Richland Two school bus in a desperate attempt to get back to his home state of New Jersey has been bound over for trial.

Richland County Magistrate Judge Kela Thomas ruled at a June 17 preliminary hearing enough evidence existed for 23-year-old Jovan Collazo to have been arrested and charged with 19 counts of kidnapping and armed robbery, among other counts.

The recruit was three weeks into his training at the Columbia Army base when authorities say he jumped the fence at Fort Jackson and halted a bus at gunpoint, forcing its driver, Kenneth Corbin, and 18 students traveling to Forest Lake Elementary School to the side of Percival Road around 7 a.m. on May 6.

Brad Maxwell, an investigator in the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said Collazo’s actions may have been prompted by fears of an attack on him or his family’s safety.

“He was worried about his family, or a subject coming down here to hurt him. That was my understanding,” Maxwell said. “I believe he was going back to New Jersey to protect his family from this individual.”

Collazo waived his right to attend the hearing, which was conducted virtually.

Maxwell confirmed several pieces of information released on the day of Collazo’s arrest, including that his M4 carbine rifle did not have a magazine or bullet in the chamber. Maxwell said Collazo was insistent that he didn’t want to hurt anybody.

He also said the trainee may have tried to force his way into another vehicle before deciding on the school bus.

Collazo was captured by police near an overpass at the heavily traveled junction of Interstate 77 and Interstate 20, about 2 miles south of where he abandoned the bus, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in May.

Maxwell said Collazo arrived to police headquarters with scratches and no shoes.

Three weeks after the hijacking, Richland Two trustees updated the district’s safety plan to include drilling students, faculty and staff on other vulnerabilities such as active shooters, severe weather and spot checks of surveillance systems and other safety equipment.

District leaders also honored Corbin during a May 14 ceremony.

“We refer to our students as precious cargo. That was so evident on May 6. Our job and goal is to transport that precious cargo to and from school in a safe and timely manner,” Corbin said that day at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation. “It was very crucial that I performed my job to the highest degree possible, and I emphasize to parents we take that very seriously.”

Will Anderson, Richland Two’s chief operations officer, said the district didn’t have one of its 70 monitors inside Corbin’s bus that day, because they’re typically assigned to routes carrying children with special needs.

So Corbin was alone with training that was fresh in his mind when a man wearing Army physical training clothing pointed an empty M4 carbine rifle at his head and told him to drive.

Drivers are taught to speed or operate their vehicles erratically in emergency situations to alert passing motorists, and that’s what Corbin did — blowing past a bus stop.