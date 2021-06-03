Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney interested in USC president's job again

COLUMBIA — Mick Mulvaney, the former White House chief of staff and South Carolina congressman, is interested in leading the University of South Carolina again, a source with knowledge told The Post and Courier.

Mulvaney, then the White House budget director under President Donald Trump, inquired about the job in 2019 after Harris Pastides retired as president of the state's largest college.

But Mulvaney became interim White House chief of staff and the job went to Bob Caslen, a retired Army general and West Point superintendent who was once a finalist to become Trump's national security advisor.

Caslen resigned from USC in May amid a plagiarism scandal after he failed to cite the source of a passage he used in a commencement speech. Pastides was named interim president.

USC's presidential search committee holds its first meeting June 4. The panel has not hired a search firm or announced a timetable for finding new leader of the state flagship school with eight campuses and more than 50,000 students.

Mulvaney was last the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, but he resigned the day after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night," Mulvaney told CNBC on Jan. 7. "We signed up for making America great again; we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation."

Mulvaney built a political reputation as a budget hawk, a skill some trustees sought after Pastides left two years ago as construction spending surged and state funding dwindled.

Trustees were attracted to Caslen because they thought his background outside academics and ties to the military could bring a fresh eye to how USC needed to position itself in the future.

Caslen sought to bolster USC's online offerings and ties to military cybersecurity research. He was praised for his handling of closing and reopening of campus during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Caslen's lack of a traditional academic background and a doctorate degree usually associated with the running a large college led to objections from some faculty and students. The retired general also struggled with some of the finer points of the job that includes wooing donors and giving speeches.

He called the school the "University of California" during the same commencement speech that included two plagiarized paragraphs. Caslen took responsibility for his actions and resigned after days of heavy criticism lobbed on social media and in calls to school leaders.

Mulvaney also does not have an academic background. He is an Indian Land real estate developer who graduated from Georgetown University and University of North Carolina law school before winning election to the S.C. Statehouse and Congress.

Mulvaney, 53, could be seen as a help to the college by drawing from his political connections built during his time in state and federal politics. Two other former White House budget directors lead large colleges — Mitch Daniels at Purdue University and Sylvia Burwell at American University.

The hunt for a new USC president has just begun and trustees pledged to avoid mistakes from the 2019 search. Caslen became a favorite of some trustees, scaring away some potential candidates.

Then Gov. Henry McMaster became involved after the board balked at voting for a new president. The governor, who has a seat on the board, lobbied trustees to take a vote on Caslen, a move that won the retired Army general the job, but also earned a rebuke from school accreditors for political meddling.

Trustees adopted new rules for presidential searches, including requiring committee members report any attempts at "undue political influence" from outsiders.

In a return to service, Harris Pastides was named interim president of the University of South Carolina on May 21.

The USC board of trustees unanimously approved Pastides taking over for former President Bob Caslen following his recent resignation amid a plagiarism scandal. The board voted to keep Caslen working as an adviser through June.

The vote took place following lengthy discussions by board members in nearly two hours of executive session closed to the public in an alumni center built in 2015 and named in 2019 for Pastides.

Pastides, a Yale-educated epidemiologist and former dean of USC’s public health school, was a popular figure on campus during his 11 years helming the state's largest university until 2019. He told The Post and Courier that he expects to be in the interim job about a year as the school launches into the search for its next president.

"The University of South Carolina remains a beacon of educational excellence and a cornerstone of progress for our state," Pastides said, after he and his wife, Patricia, entered to a standing ovation. "I am absolutely bullish about what we can do this year and I’m optimistic about our long-term future."

"Despite the challenges of the past year, our community has proven yet again that our university stands resilient in times of adversity," he added during is address to the board.

Pastides will collect a salary of $750,000, which is less than the $1.1 million he was earning in his final year as president, a figure that made him one of the nation’s highest-compensated public university presidents in recent years, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education. He was in the midst of earning $325,000 a year as a consultant to the university.

USC board Chairman Dorn Smith thanked Pastides for "helping out in our time of need."

Pastides' return comes after a search in 2019 that split the usually harmonious board, sometimes along political party lines in a state where Republicans dominate. Pastides was seen as being too friendly to Democrats by some Republican leaders.

Caslen was hired in an 11-8 vote after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees on behalf of the retired three-star Army general and West Point superintendent who was criticized by some for not having enough experience to run a state flagship college.

“The Democrats hate us. We took their castle,” Trey Walker, McMaster’s chief of staff, texted to trustee Dan Adams after Caslen won USC board approval in 2019. “It’s our turn!!” replied Adams, one of two McMaster appointees on the board.

Caslen will continue to serve as an adviser overseeing implementation of the strategic plan he announced during his presidential term, including development of partnerships with the federal Department of Defense and associated research opportunities. He is also asked to continue assisting with the school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he resigned, Caslen had held a $650,000-a-year handshake contract, with few guarantees and no fixed length of employment. He will continue to be compensated at the same monthly rate he was receiving, amounting to about $100,000 over the next couple months.

Caslen stepped down after taking full responsibility for the unattributed quotes made during a spring commencement ceremony where he also mistakenly referred to graduates as "the newest alumni of The University of California." Caslen quoted a famous speech by retired U.S. Navy four-star Adm. William McRaven without crediting the former Navy SEAL commander who led the mission to take out terror leader Osama bin Laden.

USC now enters the presidential search as the school's Provost Bill Tate, who was being groomed as Caslen's successor, leaves to head Louisiana State University. South Carolina's flagship university will also be competing for talent against a number of other large universities looking for new leadership.

The school recently underwent a reform of its search process after McMaster's lobbying landed USC in trouble with college accreditors concerned about the undue outside influence.

The presidential search committee will be made up of eight trustees, the five faculty senate leaders from the university campuses and the Columbia student body president.

The trustees appointed to the search panel include two of the 20-member board's four female trustees and the board's two Black trustees.

USC board vice chairman Thad Westbrook, an attorney with the influential Nelson Mullins law firm who lives in Lexington, will lead the search committee.

The other trustees on the board include: Smith, a Williamsburg County surgeon; former USC basketball star Alex English; Brian Harlan, who runs the YMCA in Greenwood; Rock Hill attorney Leah Moody; Seneca attorney Emma Morris; Florence attorney Gene Warr; and former Greenville bank executive Mack Whittle.

Smith, Warr and Moody were on the presidential search committee in 2019.

The search is different this time with more trustees and faculty representation and no voting members from the school's alumni association and foundations.

Alumni association president Robin Roberts and foundations vice chairman James Bennett were added as non-voting advisers.

Other advisers include Lou Kennedy, owner of a Columbia-area pharmaceuticals firm Nephron, who is one of the school's biggest donors, and David Seaton, former chief executive of Fluor Corp., who led USC's last fundraising campaign and consults with the board.

The board plans to interview executive search firms to conduct a national hunt for a new president to oversee a stateside university system with eight campuses, more than 50,000 students and an annual budget exceeding $1 billion