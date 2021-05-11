Former SC Commerce chief Joe Taylor will run for Columbia City Council

COLUMBIA — A former state commerce secretary and developer with a pro-business platform will run for Columbia City Council.
Joe Taylor will officially announce his run May 12 for the District 4 seat currently held by Daniel Rickenmann, who is leaving his seat open to run for mayor as Steve Benjamin steps away from the office.
Taylor was the S.C. Commerce chief for six years under then Gov. Mark Sanford and helped bring Boeing to North Charleston. He has been critical in recent years of perceived roadblocks to doing business in the city.
He cited a need to address findings from a recent economic study supported by Rickenmann found in part that high combined taxes of school districts and local governments were stifling Columbia’s economic and population growth. The study was done by a former state Commerce Department chief economist who worked under Taylor.
Taylor declined to comment on his decision to run before his announcement May 12.
“There’s just steps that we need to take as soon as we can take them to make Columbia competitive, especially as we come out of this COVID situation and companies are re-evaluating their situations and remodeling their business plans,” Taylor said in March.
Filing for city elections opens in August, but candidates have already fleshed out campaigns.
Rickenmann, fellow longtime council member Tameika Isaac Devine and former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson have launched mayoral campaigns. Four candidates are seeking Devine's at-large seat — attorney Tyler Bailey, IT project manager Heather Bauer, public health researcher Aditi Bussells and environmental lobbyist Deitra Matthews.
The District 1 seat that will be vacated by longtime Councilman Sam Davis is being sought by attorney Tina Herbert and Christa Williams, a Department of Corrections employee and nonprofit founder.