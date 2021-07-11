Forest Acres gets $500K to repair bridge that was key passage during historic flood

FOREST ACRES — An out-of-the-way crossing over Gills Creek is set for an upgrade as part of earmarked funding in the state budget.

Forest Acres, a city of about 10,000 people near Columbia, owns the small bridge on Forest Lake Place, a road running parallel to Forest Drive behind a string of businesses. The bridge is closed periodically due to structural repairs and engineers have told city leaders the crossing will eventually have to be replaced.

The project could cost in the neighborhood of $1 million, a big undertaking for a city with a modest annual budget. But it just got a big boost with $500,000 in state money requested by Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia.

While there's not a firm timeline, the planning and design will begin soon and the bridge will need to be replaced within the next few years, City Administrator Shaun Greenwood said.

"We'll look at all different aspects for how we can make it the most efficient and safest it can be," Greenwood said.

The budget request was part of more than $150 million in earmarks state lawmakers included in the state's 2021-22 spending plan. The list includes $9 million to expand the Columbia Convention Center; $500,000 for a Columbia section of the Palmetto Trail bike and walking path; and $400,000 to the Renaissance Foundation for work to preserve historic Bethel AME Church as a cultural arts center and civil rights museum.

Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the list and said lawmakers didn't adequately tell taxpayers why they're paying for the projects. The General Assembly overrode the veto to include the money in the $10.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year that began July 1.

The Forest Acres bridge might not seem to be particularly well-traveled or important to the traffic pattern in the area. But during historic flooding along the Gills Creek watershed in 2015, Forest Drive was impassable over Gills Creek and the nearby bridge on Forest Lake was the only way for drivers to cross without going around the city, Greenwood said.

The bridge also serves to allow drivers to cut from Lakeshore Drive to Trenholm Road and alleviate traffic on four-lane Forest Drive, he said.

Flooding didn't cause the bridge any significant damage. Large vehicles have damaged it over time, though the bridge has posted size limits. The city has replaced support columns on the bridge and regularly monitors the structural integrity to ensure its safety, Greenwood said.

The bridge neighbors a half-acre property the city plans to turn into a public square, with a waterfront deck and stage, splash pad, outdoor seating and lawn.