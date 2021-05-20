For SC police, delivering meals seen as a start to creating community relationships

COLUMBIA — Kassy Alia Ray said she grew emotional looking at the labels that were to adorn the hundreds of white boxes of food bound for homes throughout South Carolina.

The logo on the labels was adapted from the drawings of her late husband, Greg Alia, a Forest Acres police officer killed in the line of duty in 2015. Ray started the nonprofit organization Serve and Connect in his honor and spawned a program has delivered boxes of nonperishable food to families in need in the Midlands as an effort to help build trust between communities and police.

Now the program, Greg's Groceries, will expand statewide through partnerships with the State Law Enforcement Division and police departments throughout the state. Officers from agencies from the Lowcountry to the Upstate packed 800 boxes with baked beans, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese dinners and other food on May 20 at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy to kick off the campaign.

Local and state police will deliver the boxes, meant to feed a family of four for a week, and then participate in community meetings to see how the effort is received and how it might improve.

In the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd in May 2020 and the nationwide protests for racial justice and police reform that followed, Ray acknowledged that the meals were a step but not a one-stop solution to establishing trust between officers and the communities they serve.

"I think what was very clear last year was that the issue was still very much alive, the distrust — that there was real, systemic change that needs to take place," she said.

After Floyd's death, SLED assigned community relations officers to each region of the state, Chief Mark Keel said. The additional officers help large departments where needed, but a primary focus is to be a bridge in smaller communities where tiny departments might not have a regular public presence, he said.

"We’re not waiting until an event (like Floyd's death) happens to get on the ground," Keel said. "We’re going out and meeting those folks now. We're going to community meetings, educating people on what our role is."

The statewide food initiative can provide an opportunity for measurable results in progress made within specific communities, Ray said. A QR code on the food boxes allows people the option to participate in a survey and a focus group of participants within a community is a possibility.

But she noted it will require being careful to protect the dignity of those receiving the meals and not simply dropping by for a photo op.

In North Columbia, where the program began, the difference has been obvious, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

"It’s opened some doors that have always been closed," he said. "It’s an opportunity for us to build a relationship one encounter at a time."