Fireworks, baseball and cannon fire: What to do around Columbia over July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA — Not everyone is headed to beach for the Fourth of July weekend.
For those sticking around Columbia, there are plenty of events to celebrate America birthday No. 246. Here are some highlights:
July 1
Star Spangled Salute — Dick Goodwin and the South Carolina Philharmonic Brass
Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road, Columbia
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
While there may be no fireworks, look forward to a concert performed by the South Carolina Philharmonic at the River Birch Shelter. Food will be offered by Irmo's Cox Family BBQ and drinks, alcoholic and not, will be available. Be sure to bring chairs or picnic blanket. Attendance is free.
Lexington County Blowfish fireworks show
Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington
7:05 p.m.
The Lexington County Blowfish will have fireworks shows after their home games on July 1, 3 and 4. Tickets range from $6 to $9.
Icehouse Amphitheater concert and fireworks
107 W. Main St., Lexington
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
The 246th Army Band, based out of the McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Hopkins, will be performing at the town of Lexington's amphitheater. Food will be sold onsite along with adult and child-friendly beverages.
If you aren’t able to make it into the amphitheater, the fireworks can also be seen from Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument or any public parking lot in the downtown area. Attendance is free.
July 2
July 4 boat parade and fireworks show
Lake Murray dam
Noon and 9:15 p.m.
The annual tradition returns this year with its theme of “Honoring our Heroes.” Decorated boats can be viewed from any of the park sites near the Lake Murray dam at noon. A fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. coming from Spence and Dreher Island. Tune into 106.7 FM to hear music synced up to the fireworks.
Sign up for the boat parade at lakemurraycountry.com or call (803) 781-5940. Cash prizes awarded for the best decorated boats.
Fort Jackson Independence Day Celebration
Fort Jackson, Boyden Arbor Road, Columbia
4 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
After five years, the fireworks are back at Hilton Field in Fort Jackson. There will also be live music starting at 6 p.m., food trucks and space with amusement rides for the kids. To top off the night, the fort will have a fireworks show and cannon fire. Brings chairs and blankets.
Attendance is free. Anyone older than 16 must have a valid state or government issued ID card to get in. Visitors can enter Hilton Field through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road.
Fireworks with the Phil
Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, Columbia
Gates open at 6 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.
The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform its second-ever Fourth of July-themed concert at Segra Park alongside a display of fireworks. Tickets cost $8-$32 and are available at bityl.co/CpUl or by calling the box office at (803) 726-4487.
July 4
Born in the USA 4-Mile Run
Corner of Trenholm Road and Forest Drive, Columbia
When: 7:04 a.m.
Rain or shine, runners can either compete in a 4-mile run, a 4-mile relay with two people or a shorter firecracker run for the younger participants. Register at bityl.co/CpUq.
Columbia Fireflies fireworks show
Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia
When: 6:05 p.m
The Columbia Fireflies will take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and top off the night with a fireworks show after the game. Tickets range from $5 to $25.