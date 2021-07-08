Elsa brings rain, power outages to Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Tropical Storm Elsa has left more than 275,000 Dominion Energy customers in Lexington and Richland counties without power as rain continues to fall while the storm tracks through South Carolina.

As of 8 a.m. on July 8, 774,000 Dominion Energy users statewide remain in the dark, and more than third of them are within the two counties, according to a utility outage map.

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms and up to three quarters of an inch of new rainfall could hover over the region until the afternoon of July 8.

Still, the area was spared Elsa's most damaging affects, which pummeled coastal regions of the state, as officials reported no major damage or injuries. The storm's center moved in around 5 a.m. on July 8, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Emergency management officials and the Charleston Police Department reported all lanes of Highway 61 were closed at the 526 overpass. Northbound lanes of the Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, are closed because of standing water at Spring Street and Ashley Avenue. Southbound lanes are partially blocked at President Street and Spring.