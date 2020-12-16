Dean at USC's largest college steps down as new administration takes shape

COLUMBIA — The dean of the University of South Carolina's largest college is unexpectedly stepping down this month after telling his bosses he planned to leave at the end of the school year.

Lacy Ford, who earned three degrees at USC and has worked at his alma mater for 36 years, said Provost William Tate instead wanted to put the College of Arts and Sciences in the hands of an interim dean right away rather than waiting until the end of the school year.

Ford said he is in good health but noted the university's evolving leadership under the administration of new President Bob Caslen in his decision to not seek another term as dean next fall.

"I was interested in moving forward," Ford said of seeing out his current term. "The provost thought it was time for a change."

The College of Arts and Sciences has 8,800 students, an enrollment that would make it South Carolina's fifth-largest public university if it was spun off. Close to half of all USC students take classes in the College of Arts and Sciences because of course requirements in their majors.

Ford, a former senior vice provost who helped turn around the college's finances and enrollment in the past five years, said he chose not to seek another five-year term as dean. Ford said he told Tate that he planned to stay in the job through the end of the academic year.

Tate came to USC last year as one of Caslen's main hires in making over the administration. Caslen, a retired West Point superintendent who also arrived last year, has filled several other top roles, including chiefs of communications, fundraising and diversity.

"There's not an easy answer to that," Ford said when asked why he did not want another term as dean. "The university is embarking in a lot of new directions right now. There's a new team in place. This is a collective decision at this point."

On Monday, Tate decided to end Ford's tenure at the end of the month. He named an interim dean, Joel Samuels, a USC law school professor who directs the Rule of Law Collaborative and is interim vice provost for interdisciplinary studies.

Tate did not immediately respond to questions submitted through a spokesman.

Samuels is known for collaborating with other colleges at USC, including arts and sciences, social work, public health and medicine, Tate said in a letter to faculty on Tuesday.

Samuels acknowledged the sudden, unexpected change in his message to faculty.

"I know that today’s news will have come as a shock to you on multiple levels," he wrote Tuesday. "Moreover, given that we are in the midst of a pandemic, I recognize that change in leadership may be even more unsettling. However, I view this as an opportunity for the College, and I hope you will view it in that same way."

Ford said he plans to continue teaching history at USC.