COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Columbia, first doses given

COLUMBIA — Midlands hospitals received their first doses of the recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.
South Carolina's largest hospital system, Prisma Health, received 9,750 doses, which will be split between its Columbia and Greenville hospitals, spokeswoman Tammie Epps said. The hospital system began vaccinating employees at noon.
Prisma employs 30,000 people in the Midlands and Upstate.
Nearby Lexington Medical Center also received its first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 9:30 a.m. and will begin vaccinating employees in the afternoon.
The hospital received 2,925 doses, according to a statement. The doses arrived in a box packed with dry ice and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. It also contained a GPS tracking system.
Lexington Medical Center has freezers that are storing the doses at the required minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Employees that have the most contact with COVID-19 patients and who will benefit the most from the vaccine, will be the first to receive it, the hospital said in a statement.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a historic moment for Lexington Medical Center, our community and the world,” said hospital president Tod Augsburger. “We’ve been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic.”
The arrival of the vaccine in the Midlands comes the day after Conway Medical Center became the first to administer the first FDA-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.
First doses are going to front-line workers.
