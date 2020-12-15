COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Columbia, first doses given: 'A turning point'

COLUMBIA — A welcoming party, complete with pom-poms, rang in the arrival of the Midlands' first doses of recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.
South Carolina's largest hospital system, Prisma Health, received 9,750 doses, which were split between its Columbia and Greenville area hospitals, spokeswoman Tammie Epps said. The hospital system began vaccinating its first 22 employees at noon.
Meanwhile, at nearby Lexington Medical Center, 2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at 9:30 a.m. in a box packed with dry ice and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. And the shipment had a GPS system to track its progress, the hospital said in a statement.
From there it was transferred to freezers set at the required minus 70 degrees Celsius.
"We’ve been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic," said hospital president Tod Augsburger.
Employees having the most contact with COVID-19 patients will be the first to receive it.
At Prisma, that includes employees in its intensive care units, emergency rooms, ambulance crews and to those conducting COVID-19 tests.
Among them was ICU nurse Stephanie Brown who said she’s seen first hand the devastation this disease has had on patients and their families.
“Being able to get a vaccine will enable me to take care of my patients better,” she said, choosing to be among the first rather than waiting for others to be inoculated.
“I just feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Brown said. “Everybody needs to step up and do their part.”
While vaccines are still too limited in number to have a widespread impact, health care workers still celebrated the magnitude of this first step.
"It's an incredible day," said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease doctor for Prisma, and one that the state’s largest hospital system has been planning for since October.
Ethan Rucker, a 29-year-old registered nurse who has worked with coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic, was the first recipient of the vaccine at Lexington Medical Center.
Medical staff applauded as the shot slid in Rucker’s left arm.
“I didn’t even feel it,” Rucker told the nurse in charge of administering the hospital's first 50 vaccines Tuesday.
“I think it’s going to definitely boost the morale here, especially in the COVID unit," Rucker said of the vaccine's arrival.
Albrecht said life expectancy has doubled over the decades thanks in part to vaccines, making today a historic event amid a crisis that has taken the lives of more than 4,400 South Carolinians.
In the meantime, Albrecht emphasized the vaccine should not replace other health measures, like wearing masks and handwashing, especially as cases continue to surge and are expected to rise further following the holiday season.
“We’re nowhere close to controlled,” he said, as the state announced some 2,300 new cases Tuesday.
Plans for vaccinating members of the public will come at a later time. But Prisma Health doctors say they are working with community groups, like United Way, to educate the public and ensure equitable administration when it becomes more widely available. Even those without insurance will have access to this vaccine for free, pledged Saria Saccocio, the ambulatory chief medical officer at Prisma Health.
The arrival of the vaccine in the Midlands comes the day after Conway Medical Center became the first to administer the first FDA-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.
These are the first of two required doses. Everyone who receives the Pfizer vaccination will need a booster three weeks later.
The state is expected to receive all of its allocated 43,000 initial doses by Wednesday. The federal government will provide additional allocations on a weekly basis, with South Carolina anticipated to receive 200,000 doses by the end of the year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
More vaccines will become available as other manufacturers, like Moderna, receive emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.