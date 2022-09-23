Cottontown's il Focolare Pizzeria broken into: 'It makes an already really hard industry, even harder,'

il Focolare Pizzeria, the small pizza shop with a bright red awning in the Cottontown neighborhood of Columbia, was broken into Sept. 16, owners shared on the restaurant's social media.

The post said "literally all of our cheese and pepperoni" was stolen from the spot, which has served wood fired specialty pizzas alongside a handful of beers and sparkling wines in the neighborhood since late 2019.

A newsletter from the pizzeria said that about 150 pounds of mozzarella cheese along with a wheel barrow and a catering cooler was taken.

"September was the first month since COVID-19 that we, as a company, were projecting hitting our profitability point and exceeding our sales goals and after the break-in — considering everything that was stolen, the damages that we had to repair and the expenditures that we made to increase security... we now have lost all of those profits," co-owner Sarah Simmons said.

The items stolen, along with the damages and increased security measures, which Simmons said includes live surveillance, totaled upwards of $10,000.

This isn't the first time that the restaurant has been broken into. During the first half of last year, owners posted about three separate vandalism incidents, all being the restaurant's main front window being smashed. Two of the incidents happened within a month of each other in the summer of last year.

One incident in particular, the window being smashed over July 4 weekend, caused the restaurant to go semi-viral on Facebook when a subsequent post about the situation was focused on a reflection of the possible circumstances that led to the break-in.

"As I was cleaning up, I found the food that was pulled out to be stolen before this person was scared off by the alarm. I thought about that for a bit and realized that my anger at this person was misplaced," Hoskins posted on the restaurant's social media in July. "This city/state/country have profound income disparities that grow every single day and that no matter how angry this makes me I’ll always be more angry about the socio-economic policies that lead to hunger and petty crime."

This is the first time that the restaurant has posted about a robbery in over a year. Another business in the neighborhood, Indah Coffee, just next door to il Focolare, has been vandalized in the past, but owner Nick Hauser said the issue has gotten better over the years.

The coffee shop was vandalized a handful of times in 2017 and 2018, right around the time that it opened in the area after selling coffee at Soda City since 2010.

"The thing that was tough was replacing all the glass. Replacing the glass was way more expensive than the inventory that was stolen," Hauser said. "It's certainly disruptive when you've got police tape across your front door and when you're sweeping up glass, it's kind of hard to serve customers."

Following the vandalism, Hauser upped security at the coffee shop and purchased security cameras.

He said that the pizzeria had vandalized at a disproportionate rate compared to other spots in the area, like Cason Development Group and ByFarr Graphic Design, that have also been broken into in years past, according to Hauser.

"It makes an already really hard industry, even harder," Simmons said. "And it's also disheartening that a lot of the response from people is 'You guys should move,' but really and truly the Cottontown and Earlewood communities are the greatest thing about this business. They're so supportive and so kind so that's not really the solution in my opinion."