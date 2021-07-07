Convicted of fraud and misspending money, former SC Solicitor Dan Johnson is disbarred

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court disbarred former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson on July 7, the latest punishment for the Columbia-area prosecutor who spent a year in federal prison after he was convicted of fraud.
Johnson pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges that he skimmed from government accounts to finance a personal trip on a Panamanian airline and private stays at hotel rooms in Las Vegas, Chicago and Columbia. A federal judge sentenced him to a year in prison. He was released in May 2020.
The expenses were just a portion of more than $44,000 in Johnson's spending that federal prosecutors alleged was fraudulent. The charges followed reporting in The Post and Courier in 2018 that laid out Johnson's pattern of questionable spending over a period of several years.
The newspaper relied on spending records from Johnson's office gathered by Public Access to Public Records, a watchdog group.
The state Supreme Court had suspended Johnson's law license, pending his criminal charges.
Johnson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.