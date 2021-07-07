You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Convicted of fraud and misspending money, former SC Solicitor Dan Johnson is disbarred

  • Updated
dan johnson rgb.jpg (2021_7_7 copy)

Former prosecutor Dan Johnson

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court disbarred former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson on July 7, the latest punishment for the Columbia-area prosecutor who spent a year in federal prison after he was convicted of fraud.

Johnson pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges that he skimmed from government accounts to finance a personal trip on a Panamanian airline and private stays at hotel rooms in Las Vegas, Chicago and Columbia. A federal judge sentenced him to a year in prison. He was released in May 2020.

The expenses were just a portion of more than $44,000 in Johnson's spending that federal prosecutors alleged was fraudulent. The charges followed reporting in The Post and Courier in 2018 that laid out Johnson's pattern of questionable spending over a period of several years.

The newspaper relied on spending records from Johnson's office gathered by Public Access to Public Records, a watchdog group. 

The state Supreme Court had suspended Johnson's law license, pending his criminal charges. 

Johnson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Follow Joseph Cranney on Twitter @joey_cranney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News