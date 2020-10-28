Competition abounds for slate of Richland, Lexington school board races

COLUMBIA — As Richland and Lexington absentee voters have turned out to the polls in record numbers ahead of Election Day, they’ve seen dozens of campaign signs for school board candidates alongside upper ballot races.

With 28 candidates vying for nine seats across the Richland One, Richland Two and Lexington-Richland 5 boards, the roster of who decides education policy for almost 70,000 students could look dramatically different in just a few weeks.

Richland One and Lexington-Richland 5 have started hybrid schedules that bring students into classrooms between two and four days a week. Richland Two is set to join them on Nov. 4.

Here’s a look at who’s running.

Richland One

Seat 2 - Downtown Columbia

Jamie Devine, the board chairman first elected in 2008, is part of a Columbia power couple alongside his wife Tameika, a longtime member of the City Council.

Devine, a 1999 graduate of Benedict College, is CEO of a local nonprofit that builds and maintains affordable housing in the region. He represents parts of downtown Columbia that are west of Benedict College to Broad River Road.

Devine said he wants to build on the number of students receiving scholarships, grow pre-kindergarten enrollment and see through a 2019 strategic plan that lays out goals through 2024.

He’ll face off against English teacher Jacquelyn Hurston, a political newcomer who taught for five years at the district’s Heyward Gibbes Middle School and now works at Howard Middle School in Orangeburg.

Hurston said lower-than-average graduation rates at high schools in that district — Columbia and C.A. Johnson high schools — helped drive her decision to run.

Seat 4 - Lower Richland

Incumbent Cheryl Harris, who joined Richland One’s board in 2012, wants to continue pushing for widespread access to online learning tools and internet accessibility for students in rural parts of the county — an agenda she made clear over the summer during school reopening talks.

Harris is facing Shannon Williams, a retired Columbia Police Department officer, to represent the area extending from the Sumter County line into the city, including all of rural Lower Richland and the Olympia area.

Williams is pushing for competitive teacher salaries and wants the district to employ more reading specialists and support staff.

At-large

Freshman member Lila Anna Sauls chose not to seek a second term for a seat representing the entire district.

The other at-large incumbent, Jonathan Milling, is seeking his first full term after winning a special election in 2019. He is among six people running for two at-large seats, which the top two vote-getters will secure.

Among those bidding for spots are Angela Clyburn, daughter of U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn; author, community organizer and former Dreher High School four-sport athlete Raquel Thomas; and Shea Harley, a parent who has spoken frequently to district leaders about safety concerns.

Also on the ballot will be Jonathan Adams and Tamika Myers. Adams, a construction company project manager ran for a Columbia City Council seat in 2015 and his father Patton was mayor from 1986 through 1990. Seats will be won by the two top vote-getters.

Myers could not be reached for comment.

Richland Two

At-large

In Richland Two, 10 people are vying for three seats representing the entire suburban Columbia district, which is the largest in the Midlands and fifth-biggest statewide with more than 28,000 students.

The seats will be won by the top three vote-getters.

Chairman James Shadd and incumbents Lindsay Agostini and Monica Elkins-Johnson are all hoping to continue their work in a year when public education will be tested like never before.

Both Shadd and Agostini were first elected to the board in 2016, while Elkins-Johnson is seeking a third term.

Their challengers are Deon Jacobs, LaShonda McFadden, Rhonda Meisner, James Mobley, Lawrence Terry, Demestress "Dee Bell" Williams and Maryann Wright.

Williams wants to ensure all Richland Two students have access to same educational resources, and promotes cultural and diversity initiatives.

Meisner is pushing for better technological resources to support online and virtual learning for students.

McFadden is active in local government, serving on the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council and is former vice chairwoman of the Spring Valley High School Improvement Council.

Terry, an 18-year employee of the district, is pushing for better safety features such as installation of more automatic external defibrillators around schools, and also wants parents better informed on federal education laws.

Wright, a Georgetown native, spent 29 years teaching across the East Coast before returning to South Carolina. She wants to see more collaboration between community members and the district on planning issues.

Jacobs touts teacher retention, diversity training and better communication with members of the public as pillars of his campaign.

It’s Mobley’s third try, after running unsuccessfully in 2004 and 2016.

Lexington-Richland Five

At-large

Two incumbents and six challengers are competing for three spots representing this school district that crosses county lines.

Any incumbent defeats would mean a sure change in leadership, as they include Chairman Michael Cates and secretary Richard Gantt.

April Alsup, a mother of two students in the district, announced her candidacy in late July. Her platform includes more funding for mental health initiatives and aggressive teacher retention and recruitment programs.

Also running are Rebecca Blackburn Hines, Matt Hogan, Catherine Huddle, Joseph Lindler and Jane Westbury.

Huddle wants to see more district funding routed directly into classrooms and competitive teaching salaries by trimming administrative costs. She's also pushing for a more diverse slate of teachers.

Lindler could not be reached for comment.

Westbury is a retired school counselor who is emphasizing quality of life issues tied to technological access and more anti-bullying programming.

Hines, a mother of two district students has pledged to bring more transparency and encourage broader public participation on district issues.

Hogan wants more oversight on the awarding of construction contracts and improved constituent relations.