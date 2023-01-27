Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo sets opening date for $10M aquarium, reptile center

COLUMBIA — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is poised to open the largest aquatic and reptilian life conservation center in the Midlands on March 2 with a newly renovated 20,000-square ft. aquarium and reptile conservation center.

It's a $10 million part of an investment from Columbia's Darnall and Susan Boyd Foundation.

The zoo is adding two new conservation labs — one for coral reefs and one for endangered amphibians and reptiles — as well as a desert climate biome for some of the park's reptilian residents, and with a nod to the favorite animal of the charitable midlands foundation's namesake, a giant Pacific octopus named Susan.

A big feature is the aquarium and reptile center's coral conservation lab, which works something like a hospital for over 40 species of diseased coral colonies that were rescued off the coast of Florida near Key West, Riverbanks's Chief Operating Officer Lochlan Wooten said.

"The coral actually protects coastal communities, so there's economic and environmental impact," Wooten said. "What this renovation has done is greatly increase our footprint in the space available to do this work, which is a game-changer."

The $10 million investment from the Boyd Foundation is part of the zoo's larger, $32 project for a master plan dubbed "Bridge to the Wild," which also includes the park's white rhinoceros exhibit that opened in 2020, more than a year after the zoo lifted COVID restrictions and made a push for more interactive exhibits.

The park's 30-year-old crocodiles were shipped off to Fresno, Calif., to make room for the desert biome, which will house some animals native to the American Southwest including rattlesnakes, blue iguanas and the endangered thick-billed parrots.

The aquarium and reptile center also comes as a continuation of the Boyd Foundation's marks on the Midlands, which include landmarks like Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art on Main Street, a greenhouse at the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens and an island wildlife sanctuary where the Broad, Congaree and Saluda Rivers meet.

The zoo's aquarium and reptile center renovations and additions, such as Susan the octopus and the giant luminescent wall of moon jellyfish, are also an investment in growing tourism, Wooten said. The zoo remain on the biggest visitor draws in the state.

The center will give visitors floor-to-ceiling views of longtime Riverbanks residents including the alligator snapping turtle, cottonmouth and bushmaster snakes and the green anaconda, but many new species of fish and reptiles will be there by March 2, the chief operating officer said.

Next to the coral conservation lab will be the center's terrestrial lab, home to endangered reptiles and amphibians from around the world like the Madagascar gecko. On the wall is a live digital count of people who took a pledge to help protect the state's endangered wildlife.

“It’s important for us to understand our critical roles in conservation and how we can all do our part,” Susan Boyd said.

The coral and terrestrial conservation labs will have infographics with suggested "small actions" for visitors to take in everyday life to protect forests and the ocean, Wooten said, whether that part is working to keep plastic and trash out of them, using reef-safe sunscreen or advocating for lights-out beaches for safe sea turtle nesting.

This story has been updated to reflect that the aquarium and reptile conservation center is a $10 million investment by the Darnall and Susan Boyd Foundation.

