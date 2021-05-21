Columbia won't raise taxes but adds to residents' water, sewer bills in upcoming budget

COLUMBIA — Columbia taxes aren't going up but utility bills will be a bit higher under the city's upcoming budget.

The city's general fund budget doesn't raise taxes for the 12th consecutive year, budget chief Missy Caughman said. But water and sewer rates will go up about 5 percent for the next budget cycle beginning in July and approved by City Council on May 18.

The approved water and sewer budget — at $182.5 million — is 8 percent larger than the current year. The city had previously said customers were collectively more than $14 million behind on water and sewer bills as utility officials stopped cutting off water for lack of payment during the pandemic.

The average monthly water and sewer bill for a city resident would go up $3.24 with the increase, said assistant city manager Clint Shealy, the head of the Columbia Water utility. That's based on 6,000 gallons of water used in a month and the related sewer usage, he said.

City officials note that rates did not go up in 2020 and that the increase is needed to pay for keep up with maintenance and water and sewer projects.

Councilman Howard Duvall called the increased rates modest, especially since the city had not raised rates the previous year. He noted the money will help pay for more than $100 million in water and sewer improvements during the next year.

Others weren't as sold.

"I may support it, but I would like to see us revisit this or pay more attention to the actual impact of the increase on residents," Councilman Sam Davis said May 11 before voting with Councilman Daniel Rickenmann as the only members to opposed the increase. "...There are people out there who are not as comfortable as we are."

The city also raised certain water fees on those who fall behind on payments and to establish service.

A delinquency fee would be raised to $40 from $10 when water is cut off for lack of payment, a delinquent notice is left or a past due bill collected, An $80 fee would be charged to restore service, up from $15 during normal business hours and $30 on holidays and weekends.

The city will also charge $1,000 for installing a fire hydrant meter, up from $240, and $200 for annually testing backflow devices if test results aren't already provided by the customer.

"That's significant amounts of fees," said Rickenmann, a mayoral candidate who voted against each of the water and sewer increases. "I think it was a lot to try to go do that right now when people are still in recovery mode."

Throughout Richland and Lexington counties, local governments reported keeping taxes steady as they prepare for an influx of millions of dollars in federal aid for COVID-19 relief.

Richland County's proposed budget doesn't include a tax increase, spokeswoman Beverly Harris said.

The city of Forest Acres, just northeast of Columbia, has no tax increase or additional fees in its upcoming budget, according to city administrator Shaun Greenwood. The city’s $7.8 million proposed budget is down about $34,000 from the current year’s budget, Greenwood said.

Likewise Cayce and Irmo don't plan to raise residents' taxes.