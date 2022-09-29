Columbia restaurants and arts organizations close in preparation for Hurricane Ian

Columbia, SC (29201)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain, heavy at times. High 59F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.