Columbia restaurants and arts organizations close in preparation for Hurricane Ian

Some Columbia arts and music organizations, along with local restaurants and bars, are closing temporarily in response to the impending hurricane headed South Carolina’s way from Florida.
Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm before passing east of Columbia late in the day Sept. 30, the National Hurricane Center said.
The area's Tropical Storm Warning will last from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 — leaving restaurants, arts organizations and an upcoming music festival with a tough decision of either shuttering operations or staying open despite the storm.
“I’m not sure what tomorrow might bring, but we’ll wake up and see what happens, but as of now we’re staying open … we already have reservations booked for tomorrow,” said Javier Uriarte, owner and chef of Ratio in Elgin, which will stay open pending power outages or safety issues for staff.
The restaurant has never had to close for the day as a result of weather, but did close early at the beginning of this year when it snowed in Columbia.
Both Bourbon and Black Rooster, two well-known upscale spots on Main Street and in West Columbia respectively, plan to stay open, according to owner Kristian Niemi.
There’s a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas around Columbia, which is expected to get up to six inches of rain. Wind gusts between 15 and 25 mph are likely.
While some restaurants are choosing to hold out on closing, others have already made the call. Home Team BBQ in Five Points, an area that is notorious for flooding in the city, posted on social media that it would close early Thursday, Sept. 29 and be closed Friday, Sept. 30 as a result of the impending hurricane.
“Come by to get your BBQ fix or grab some takeout before 10pm and hunker down tomorrow,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday.
Not too far from Five Points, Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering just off of Bull Street will close Friday, owner Jessica Shillato said.
“We used to stay open for the weather because a lot of the staff prefers to stay open, but only one time did people actually come when the weather was bad. Other than that nobody really comes out,” Shillato said of her decision to close. She hopes to resume normal hours on Monday afternoon for lunch.
Aside from restaurants, arts organizations and music venues are also making the tough call. Main Street’s nonprofit movie theater The Nickelodeon will be closed Sept. 30, the theater announced on social media.
“Some of (our employees) don’t have their own transportation, so they use public transportation,” said Sumner Bender, the executive director of the theater. “To be honest we looked at ticket sales and, even for a lesser known movie, we could see that audiences were being cautious with ticket sales.”
Bender predicted that the movie theater would revenue by being closed on a Friday night, a typically busy night on both Main Street and at the theater. She noted, though, that would be softened by not having hourly staff work that night.
Another arts organization, Trustus Theater, was forced to reschedule its first night, a season opening and sold-out showing of "The Rocky Horror Show." It added a matinee performance on Oct. 15 in response.
“Obviously, canceling the first sold-out show of our season is a huge bummer," said Jessica Francis Fichter, the executive director of Trustus Theater. "It’s disappointing (for us) and it’s disappointing to the cast. Everybody has been really understanding that this is totally out of our hands.”
The upcoming free music festival, Jam Room Music Festival, is still set for Saturday, organizers said. The outdoor event on Main Street, an all-day festival featuring big name bands like Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Titus Andronicus, is returning this year after being on a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re planning a go for the outdoors,” said Jay Matheson, the festival’s founder and director. “As it looks now, things are good.”
Also on Main Street and still taking place? Soda City. The rain or shine weekend market is still set to take place Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free Times has compiled a list of restaurants and arts organizations that will be closed or will change hours as a result of the weather. This list will be updated.
Arts & Cultural Organizations
Columbia Museum of Art
The Main Street museum will be closed Friday, Kristina Palmer, the chief development officer said.
Richland County Library
All Richland Library locations will be closed on Sept. 30 as a result of the hurricane. For more recent updates, check richlandlibrary.com
Trustus Theater
Trustus Theater has canceled its "The Rocky Horror Show" opening night performance for Sept. 30. A rescheduled performance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Nickelodeon Theater
The movie theater on Main Street will be closed Sept. 30 and all showings are canceled. It plans to reopen Oct. 1. More information can be found at nickelodeon.org
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina has rescheduled its Sept. 30 evening show of "Kinky Boots" for a 3 p.m. matinee showing on Oct. 9. The theatre will resume normal hours and showings on Oct. 1. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact the box office about exchanging tickets at 803-799-6551.
On Stage Productions
A Sept. 30 production of "Little Shop of Horrors" was canceled. The box office will reach out to ticketholders.
South Carolina Shakespeare Company
The Sept. 30 showing of "Much Ado About Nothing" was canceled due to the storm.
Restaurants and Bars
Spotted Salamander Cafe & Catering
Spotted Salamander Cafe & Catering, a lunchtime sandwich and southern fare spot on Richland Street, will be closed Friday, Sept. 30. Regular weekday hours will resume on Monday.
Home Team BBQ
The Five Points, Charleston-based barbecue joint will close at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and will be closed for the entirety of Sept. 30. Normal hours are set to resume on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Columbia Craft Brewing Company
The brewery and taproom just outside of the Vista will be closed Sept. 30, it announced on Facebook Thursday. Normal business hours for Saturday start at 12 p.m. For up-to-date hours, check columbiacraft.com
Cool Beans Coffee
The popular coffee shop right off of the University of South Carolina's historic horseshoe will be closed Sept. 30 as a result of the weather, the coffee spot posted on social media Thursday.