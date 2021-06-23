Columbia plans to house Columbus statue at State Museum, a year after removal from park

COLUMBIA — A statue of Christopher Columbus removed from a Columbia park a year ago over vandalism concerns could be headed for a museum.

City officials are working on an agreement for the S.C. State Museum to store the statue that stood over Riverfront Park before its removal in June 2020 on the order from Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The agreement could come before City Council as soon as July, Benjamin told The Post and Courier.

The museum also confirmed it has talked with Charleston about the possibility of storing the John C. Calhoun statue removed from Marion Square. The 12-foot bronze monument to a South Carolinian who was vice president and a defender of slavery had stood for 124 years.

The decision to remove the Columbus statue that stood on a 7-foot brick pedestal came after the monument was vandalized multiple times with spray paint amid protests following the death of George Floyd. Plaques at the base of the statue were also removed.

A committee formed in late 2020 to consider the statue's future couldn't reach a consensus, Benjamin said.

The plan will be for the museum to hold the statue for several years while the city considers a final resolution, Benjamin said.

Jennifer Thrailkill, a museum spokeswoman, confirmed the museum has talked with the city about the possibility of storing the statue while next steps are decided.

"Sometimes symbols that seemed to be on point 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 100 years ago don’t necessarily seem to bring communities together," Benjamin said. "And we’re trying to do this in a way that's restorative and reparative and hopefully the dialogue we continue to have around the Columbus statue can continue to facilitate those conversations."

Columbia's recent efforts at public art are what Benjamin points to as more unifying symbols. Murals painted this year on public buildings throughout the city recognize the contributions of Black business leaders, educators and trailblazers.

The BullStreet park was named for Page Ellington, a Black builder who had a prominent role in shaping the mental health campus and other buildings in the city.

The Columbus statue was a gift to the city from the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1992 recognizing the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ reaching the Americas.

After Minnesota police officers killed Floyd in May 2020, protests spawned over racial injustice and police brutality and symbols like Confederate monuments and Columbus statues became targets for protestors who decry their representation of slavery, white supremacy and, in the case of Columbus, brutality against the native people the explorer and his crews encountered in the Caribbean.

The city of Columbia's name was derived from the explorer, but Benjamin has said that is not problematic since that the name has broader meaning in freedom and democracy.

Other cities have taken similar measures. In Newark, N.J., where leaders took down a Columbus statue at the same time as Columbia, the city recently announced a statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman will take its place and that the public square will be renamed for her, USA Today reported.

Though Charleston hasn't publicly announced plans for the Calhoun statue, Thrailkill confirmed that the museum has been approached about storing Calhoun and that initial discussions are ongoing.