Columbia organizers dispute police's internal review of George Floyd protests

COLUMBIA — Protest organizers refuted a Columbia police report that said authorities had less than one day's notice for planned marches over the death of George Floyd at the end of May.

Lawrence Nathaniel, who led many of the demonstrations throughout the summer, said Friday that he worked with a member of the department's Special Events Unit, assisting the public with traffic control and security during large events, to apply for permits 48 hours in advance of events on May 30. The officer he said he dealt with, Robert Hall, died of COVID-19 complications in July.

In an internal report released by Columbia police Thursday, the department contends that protesters applied for permits "at the last minute" or gathered without "applying at all."

Nathaniel said during 20 minutes of remarks he broadcast on social media Friday that his group alerted the department. And, Nathaniel added, there was no requirement that they do so, noting the typically spontaneous nature of such protests.

Nathaniel also disputed the department's characterization of conversations he had with police in advance of the march. Police Chief Skip Holbrook, in the report, said he contacted organizers of the I Can’t Breathe SC protest an hour before protests began.

Organizers told him that members of the right-wing Boogaloo Bois and progressive New Black Panther Party were providing security to the protesters, Holbrook said in the report.

Nathaniel said he did speak with the chief about the growing size of the march but did not mention outside groups providing security.

In response to Nathaniel, Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Friday the department "is always willing to meet and discuss concerns from the community," and will continue to keep open lines of communication.

Nathaniel called on Columbia police to fix what he described as a lack of transparency. To that end, his group wants to form a citizens panel to review incidents of officers' use of force and how the police department investigated them.

"It's time for a change and I believe that we can do it together," Nathaniel said.

The Columbia Police Department already has an eight-member Citizen Advisory Council, which it created in June 2015 to review how the department addresses complaints against officers and other internal matters. Members also make recommendations on community relations.

The first weekend of protests in late May started peacefully at the S.C. Statehouse but turned intense when hundreds marched to Columbia police headquarters and confronted officers. Some hurled objects, including stones or water bottles. Others burned police vehicles.

The police moved quickly to round up those responsible for the most destructive acts. But they also stacked charges against people accused of far less serious behavior, a Post and Courier examination found last month.

Half a dozen people accused of lobbing water bottles or spray painting vehicles now face felony charges that carry serious prison time. The newspaper also identified 10 other protesters charged with felonies even though their arrest records refer only to a violation of curfew, charging mistakes that Columbia police say city attorneys are working to address more than five months later.

Columbia law enforcement has brought no fewer than 245 criminal charges, including nearly 100 felony charges, against protesters during those two days, The Post and Courier found. That’s a stack of cases roughly twice as large as what law enforcement levied in Charleston, where there was far more property damage, with more than 150 businesses looted and 20 police vehicles burned or damaged.

Protests of Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck had erupted across the nation leading up to the weekend of May 30-31 in Columbia.

Still, Columbia police in their internal review said they were unprepared.

In addition to not hearing about the protests until the day before, the report said the department's special unit that is deployed in circumstances of civil unrest had not undergone training as a full unit for three or four years and there were lapses in planning for transportation of the unit from a police annex on the south side of town to downtown police headquarters.

Since the initial protests, Nathaniel said police have continued to meet with members of the Black Lives Matter SC group, including a meeting with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott two weeks ago.

The group wants to see these conversations on police reform initiatives continue in 2021.