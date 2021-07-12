Columbia officer accused of displaying far-right extremist sticker under investigation

COLUMBIA — A Columbia Police Department officer is being investigated by his department over displaying the sticker of a far-right extremist group on his personal vehicle parked in the city lot.

Someone walking past the employee lot of the department's metro station at 1800 Main St. noted a black SUV displaying a sticker representing Three Percenters, part of a far-right, anti-government militia movement.

The person who saw the sticker sent photos of the vehicle to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook on July 7 and received a response from agency spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons that someone would be in touch.

The officer was found to have the sticker on his personal vehicle and immediately removed it after talking to commanders, Timmons told The Post and Courier. The agency didn't identify the officer.

The officer has been taken off patrol and placed on administrative duty while the agency's professional conduct office investigates, Timmons said.

"As explained to the complainant, we take this matter very seriously," Timmons said in an email July 9.

The man who alerted police to the sticker, who The Post and Courier agreed not to identify over concerns of retaliation from those associated with the movement, said he spoke with a police lieutenant who told him police were reviewing the officer's hiring process, social media activity, arrest records and are talking with other officers as part of a probe into possible bias because of the association with the group.

The man said the issue raises questions about whether other officers were aware of and approved or tolerated the officer's association with the Three Percenters and how a sworn officer could be trusted to fairly police all residents while affiliated with a movement that has been labeled a public safety threat. Canada placed the Three Percenters on its terrorist list in June, according to news reports, citing indictments of those associated with the movement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a statement, the S.C. Black Activist Coalition, a network of Black advocacy groups throughout the state, said it was "alarmed and appalled." The Three Percenters are associated with racist intimidation efforts and white nationalist movements, the activists group said.

"The Columbia Police Department should now see the urgency in educating its officers and affiliates of widely known paraphernalia that circulates within these groups," the statement said. "Such associations are a dereliction of duty and direct threat to public safety."

Columbia Police came under scrutiny in May after a Black artist, John Sims, was detained in the apartment at 701 Center for Contemporary Art where he was an artist-in-residence. Police detained Sims after noting an open door to the building in the early morning hours of May 17.

The incident spawned a rally in protest at the Statehouse and drew an apology from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.