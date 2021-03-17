Columbia mayoral candidate fights USC's alcohol licenses: 'Shirking their responsibility'

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina has not been playing by the same rules when it comes to alcohol sales that the school has demanded of bars in Columbia's Five Points, according to a Columbia mayoral candidate who is protesting the college's liquor licenses.

City Council member Daniel Rickenmann filed a legal objection last June to the renewal of the liquor license at Colonial Life Arena, where the Gamecocks play basketball and concerts are held, and he also has objected to the liquor license for Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the USC football team.

USC has objected to 10 alcohol license renewals since 2017, including at a bar, Group Therapy, run by former star Gamecock quarterback Steve Taneyhill.

But the university has not done enough to to ensure that minors are not obtaining alcohol at its events, according to Rickenmann.

In his objection, the councilman also cited added risks and expenses for public safety such as police because of additional drinking and the atmosphere that is created by serving alcohol at Colonial Life. USC started selling beer and win during Gamecock games last year but could sell alcohol at concerts.

The university has not been checking ID's with the same kind of scanning system that it wants to see implemented in Five Points, Rickenmann said.

"I want them to run at the exact same standard that they require others to run at," he told The Post and Courier.

USC defends its standards for serving alcohol at sports events. The university and its vendors follow rules intended to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors, spokesman Jeff Stensland said. IDs are scanned to verify their legitimacy, and staff members receive training on serving alcohol, he said.

USC's objections in Five Points cases do not specify a particular ID scanning system to use, Stensland said. The university's objections in Five Points focus on bars that attract underage drinkers with promotions such as a free drink for those who show a Greek system pledge cards, he said.

"We believe these are responsible measures that help create a safe and enjoyable environment for all of our fans," Stensland said.

If the state regulator over alcohol licenses, the Department of Revenue, receives what it deems a legitimately filed complaint over a renewal, the agency cannot issue the license and must send the dispute into the court.

A court hearing was held in December on the Colonial Life Arena case, and USC and its concessions partner, Aramark, have been instructed by the court to clear up the lines of responsibility for alcohol in the building.

The alcohol sales rules make clear that a served customer is the retailer's responsibility for as long as they are on the premises. The issue arose because a private company handles sales of beer and wine, but USC runs the facility.

USC was not taking ownership for what happened to alcohol after it left the concourse counter, Rickenmann said.

"They were shirking their responsibility," Rickenmann said.

The court's order requires that USC and its vendors clarify which one of them carries responsibility for policing alcohol sales across the arena.

If those criteria are met, the Revenue Department can issue the permit.

Rickenmann, who is running for mayor against county councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and former mayoral aide Sam Johnson, said he's still awaiting USC's response. The case involving Williams-Brice Stadium has not been heard yet.

The dispute comes up as 11 bars in the Five Points district face legal objections to their liquor licenses renewals and are headed into the administrative law courts to resolve the disputes beginning at the end of March.

USC itself objected to the renewal of four liquor licenses for Five Points bars that it felt were not doing enough to keep underage people from drinking.

At least five bars in Five Points have closed as a result of pressure mounted by neighbors and the college since 2019.

Now Rickenmann said USC has to answer some of the same concerns it has raised about individual bars.

"Someone has got to look out for the small guy," Rickenmann said.