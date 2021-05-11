Columbia Mayor Benjamin registered as lobbyist for SC's largest medical provider Prisma

COLUMBIA — Mayor Steve Benjamin, who is not seeking reelection, has become a registered lobbyist for the state's largest hospital system.

Benjamin filed as a lobbyist for Greenville-based Prisma Health, which has large operations in Columbia and is among the Midlands' biggest employers, state Ethics Commission records show.

"I have and will be representing Prisma with federal, state and local officials for the balance of this year and I expect even more so when I leave office," Benjamin told The Post and Courier.

"Prisma is an important piece of the South Carolina health and economic infrastructure, and I’m excited about it," he added.

South Carolina law prohibits state lawmakers and statewide elected officials and department heads appointed by the governor from lobbying while in office and for a year after leaving their positions, but no such provision exists for local elected officials.

Benjamin, the mayor since 2010, said he notified the City Council clerk when he registered to lobby for Prisma and filled out required disclosure paperwork with the city and state.

"Any issues that relate to Prisma Health that come before the city, we've built a wall," Benjamin said. "They don’t come before me, and I don’t involve myself in them."

Prisma Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps acknowledged Benjamin is a registered lobbyist for the organization but did not otherwise respond to questions about Benjamin's role, how much he is being paid and why the medical provider hired the 51-year-old former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

John Crangle, a longtime ethics watchdog, said actively lobbying while in office could raise the question of whether someone has a conflict of interest, even if it doesn't violate ethics law. Registered lobbyists must report their income and expenses twice a year, and the reports should shed more light on Benjamin's relationship, Crangle said.

Benjamin had previously worked as a lobbyist during his tenure as mayor, most recently for The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina in 2011. He was paid $32,447 that year, according to ethics filings.

Benjamin, an attorney for the Charleston Group, earns $75,000 per year as mayor, according to city salary records. He noted being mayor is a part-time role, as with other elected officials on council and in the Statehouse, and not the way he earns a living.

There's precedent in the Columbia mayor's office. Former longtime Mayor Bob Coble worked as a lobbyist for Providence Hospital throughout his time in office.

"It's a part-time position; everyone has to have a job," Coble said. "So you just follow the ethics rules."

Elsewhere in the state, Greenville City Councilman John DeWorken and Mauldin City Councilman Taft Matney are both registered as lobbyists, state records show.

Deitra Matthews, a candidate for Columbia City Council at-large seat in November, is a lobbyist for Conservation Voters of South Carolina.