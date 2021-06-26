Columbia mayor apologizes to visiting artist after police handcuffed him in his apartment

COLUMBIA — John Sims, a Black artist known for provocative work involving the Confederate flag who was detained by Columbia police in his apartment in May, received an apology from the city's mayor.

"I would like to apologize to you for your harrowing experience with Columbia Police Department officers on May 17, 2021," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin wrote Sims. "Columbia prides itself on being a city of inclusion that is a safe and welcoming place for all people, both our citizens and our guests. We expect that when guests are visiting our city, they are made welcome, their safety and wellbeing are ensured, and all aspects of their visit make them wish to return. Equally, we work to foster a civic space where all of our citizens and residents are regarded with respect, consideration and mutual well-being."

Benjamin did not address any questions about the police officers' conduct or decisions when Sims was detained. Columbia Chief Skip Holbrook concluded that officers conducted themselves "professionally and within policy," including having their guns drawn when they confronted the artist.

Benjamin said in his letter that he visited Sims and toured his exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, "AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation," which capped the Florida artist's 20 years spent fighting the symbolism of Confederate flags by recoloring and recontextualizing them. One display has Confederate flags hanging from nooses on a wooden gallows.

"Now more than ever, the work you are doing is necessary and important," the mayor wrote. "A robust and frank dialogue around the history of race, racism and oppression is more important now than ever. The dedication and passion that you exhibit, despite all of the obstacles you have faced, is inspiring. You, your exhibit, and your voice are welcome in our city. Equally the City of Columbia has been made better as a result of your residence, artistic presence and perspective."

Sims was in Columbia for a month-long residency when he was awoken around 2 a.m. May 17 when four police officers burst inside his provided apartment at the 701 Center. Officer had their guns drawn and offered no explanation before handcuffing him.

He was handcuffed for approximately six minutes inside his apartment, according to a review of police body cam footage. Officers let him go after confirming he was the resident in the apartment.

Columbia police said officers entered the building near the Olympia Mills student apartment complex after seeing a door open.

Officers did not know anyone was living in the building and heard footsteps on the second floor and came to the apartment door. Officers entered and yelled for anyone inside to come out with their hands up. Sims, who heard the footsteps below and feared potential attackers over his art, shouted back "What's up?"

Sims asked for officers for identification, a request that went unanswered. Officers ordered Sims to face the wall and tell him to stop resisting as they handcuff him.

Columbia police said they placed Sims under "investigative detention" while confirming he belonged in the apartment. Sims told them he’s an artist in residence, but the officers say they don’t know him.

After his release, Sims asked to take a picture and an officer in glasses tells him, “Not if you’re going to post it somewhere.”

Sims asked again, and the same officer says, “No because you’ll probably post it somewhere.”

Holbrook noted after the incident that the on-scene supervisor should have allowed Sims to take pictures of officers.

Michaela Pilar Brown, executive director of the 701 center and a prominent Black artist, said police have entered residences at the center previously searching for possible intruders, but none ended with a "hostile confrontation, detention, cuffing, and a records check."

"Such previous encounters have resulted in courteous apologies from officers," Brown said. "The difference? Race. Mr. Sims is a Black man; the other incidents involved a White man.”

Sims spoke to Columbia City Council two weeks after the incident and took issue with Holbook's assessment about the officer's conduct.

"I could have easily been shot and killed that night," he said. “Now what if I was armed legally and fired on the intruders not knowing if they were police? Would this 'stand-your-ground' law apply to me? ... And more importantly, why are Black people consistently profiled to be a suspect, an intruder, a thief, in the wrong place, assumed to be guilty first?"

Sims' residency at the 701 Center ended this month.