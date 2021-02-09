Columbia mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening for SC veterans

COLUMBIA — The Columbia VA Health Care System is offering COVID-19 shots to veterans age 65 and older during a mass vaccination clinic Feb. 15.

It is open to veterans throughout the state who meet the age requirements.

The goal of the President’s Day event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., is to vaccinate more than 1,500 vets.

Appointments are required. The University of South Carolina has offered up Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., to host the event.

The Columbia VA is currently contacting those that qualify, or veterans can call the vaccine hotline at 1-800-776-4000, ext. 2873 (CURE), to schedule an appointment.

Attendees are asked to park in one of the three main Colonial Life Arena parking lots at the intersection of Lincoln and Devine streets.