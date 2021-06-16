Columbia leaders back guaranteed income project to give Midlands fathers monthly stipend

COLUMBIA — A pilot program backed by the city of Columbia to give some fathers a monthly income for a year will launch this summer.

The project will use only privately raised money to pay participants a $500 monthly stipend for 12 months, with no strings attached.

One hundred fathers who are Columbia residents and enrolled in the nonprofit Midlands Fatherhood Coalition will be selected at random to receive the money.

The organization offers employment coaching, help in navigating child support and other legal issues, and group sessions for fathers to talk with each other, among other programs aimed at fathers and families in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Sumter counties.

Spending will be tracked on debit cards and used to evaluate the effectiveness of the program.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is helping lead the local effort, which will be called Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost and modeled after a similar program in Stockton, Calif.

Benjamin is part of a national group called Mayors for a Guaranteed Income that advocates for a baseline, unconditional payment supporters say would supplement earned wages and help lift people out of poverty and promote household stability.

"CLIMB’s guaranteed income monthly payments are intended to provide economic stability and uplift to families, which previous case studies have shown is pivotal to creating opportunities to escape systemic poverty, and also strengthen communities,” Benjamin said in a statement. “By directly addressing financial insecurity through a guaranteed income, we can better empower fathers and families to invest in themselves and their children.”

Organizers have begun selecting participants, with payments expected to begin by the end of the summer.

While Columbia City Council endorsed the project June 15, no public money is funding the pilot program.

Observers will record the money's effect on participants' employment, housing, mental and physical well-being, and the interaction between fathers and their children.