Columbia leaders allow alcohol on Main Street for First Thursday in reversal

COLUMBIA — Columbia leaders have changed course and will allow people to stroll Main Street with beer and wine when First Thursday on Main returns this week.

Supporters and participants in the popular monthly art crawl had objected to the city’s decision to restrict drinking to Boyd Plaza outside Columbia Museum of Art over safety concerns during its first night back June 3.

Columbia Police said in a statement that the city plaza offered a contained area for people to enjoy alcohol safely and that allowing people to walk and drink in the growing entertainment district could lead to someone being hurt.

After an outcry, City Council decided June 1 to allow attendees to drink beer and wine on the sidewalks between the 1200 to 1700 blocks of Main Street.

They can also purchase and consume beer and wine in Boyd Plaza, at a concert headlined by local indie rock bands Dear Blanca and Stagbriar. That aspect of June's First Thursday had already been granted its alcohol permit.

"We're going to continue to enjoy First Thursdays," Mayor Steve Benjamin said after the unanimous vote June 1. "And everybody step up to the plate and be responsible citizens."

Wilson Bame, the president of the First Thursday board, had said the initial decision was a surprise to the board and to restaurant and store owners who rely on the event for foot traffic, especially as retailers are trying to rebound from the pandemic. He and other supporters noted the event had no alcohol-related incidents in the years it’s been held in the city center.

Visitors can now drink along the downtown blocks between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the first Thursdays of each month through December. That’s typical for the event that has grown in size and popularity since its inception.

New this year was a request from the city for a layout and safety plan to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Columbia’s rescinded enforcement of its mask mandate in May per federal guidance for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It’s a great start," Bame said of the council's decision June 1. "We’re all trying to get back to that place (of normalcy). I think we're trying to do it as safely as possible, and this is one of those outdoors events that allows for that sort of cautious but optimistic gathering."