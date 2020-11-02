Columbia considers raising mask fines to $100 after USC president toured bars on Halloween

COLUMBIA — Columbia will consider quadrupling the fine for not wearing a mask to $100 and expand where people have to wear masks outside, possibly even before the University of South Carolina's home football game on Saturday, Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Post and Courier.

The proposal comes after the city's busiest weekend of handing out mask violation citations in Five Points, the hub for student bars.

USC President Bob Caslen visited several bars in Five Points on Saturday night with Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, where they saw many maskless students celebrating Halloween.

USC's COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply since spiking to near national highs for a college when classes started in late August. Still, photos of crowds of mostly maskless students in Five Points and at large off-campus parties have raised concerns as cases statewide have started rising.

"We hope that the lower number means more students are engaging in good public health practices, although it’s obvious that not all attending large, off-campus gatherings are being safe," USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said Monday.

Failure to comply with the city's four-month-old mask mandate is leaving the city little choice but to make penalties more severe, Benjamin said. The Columbia City Council could hold an emergency meeting this week so the new rules are in effect when the Gamecocks play Texas A&M this weekend.

Columbia's current fine is $25, the same as Greenville. Going to $100 would match the mask fine now issued in Charleston.

"This third wave (of spikes in COVID-19 cases) can and will be very deadly, and we need to do more," Benjamin said. "So we're going to step up, we're going to ask all of our citizens to do more."

Benjamin did not have details on how the city might change the rules for wearing masks outside. The city can enforce mask mandates if people are not standing six feet apart outside, such as while standing in line to get into a bar.

Authorities have been, for the most part, warning people to wear masks, but Columbia leaders said the city has begun citing more violators.

Columbia issued 32 citations during the busy Halloween weekend on Friday and Saturday nights in Five Points, the largest number handed out since the ordinance went into effect, Fire Chief Jenkins said.

All of those fined were standing close together in lines outside bars, he said. Most people complied with requests to put on masks, but a few tried to trick authorities.

"You turn your back, and they take it back off," Jenkins said. "We cited those folks."

Caslen said during a forum hosted by The Post and Courier last week that he asked Gov. Henry McMaster about going back and placing occupancy limits in restaurants and bars. McMaster lifted restaurant seating restrictions a month ago and has shown no indication of reversing that decision.

The governor's office cites an 11 p.m. statewide cutoff on alcohol sales at restaurants as helping curb potential COVID-19 spread by ending late-night drinking at bars.

USC has struggled to contain parties off campus where 80 percent of the USC's 35,000 students live. Photos and videos from Halloween parties circulated among students over the weekend, including one where a man flipped off a basketball hoop and fell to the ground.

Earlier in October, Caslen got calls, emails and letters after photos and videos of a party with 2,000 people at a student housing complex near Williams-Brice Stadium circulated when the Gamecocks last played a home game.

USC has sent letters to students asking for better behavior to avoid potentially spreading the virus. The school also has disciplined dozens of students.

"We have an inherent responsibility to have a relationship with the community .... based on trust," Caslen, a retired three-star Army general who led West Point for five years, said during The Post and Courier forum. "It's very important each and every one of us involved in a public institution understands how important that relationship is and how important our behavior is in building that relationship."

Caslen, who was not available for an interview Monday, visited bars in Five Points and Olympia "to see for himself what the situation was like," Stensland said.

"It did give him the opportunity to speak with students directly about the need to wear face coverings," Stensland said, noting the president ran into many maskless students.

USC will end in-person classes after Thanksgiving break and go virtual the rest of the fall semester. The university is encouraging students to get COVID-19 tests before returning home.

USC has not announced details for plans to avoid a spike in cases when students return for spring semester classes in January, though USC has broken up the traditional week-long spring break in March.