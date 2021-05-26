Columbia City Council candidate Joe Taylor reports more than $80K in early donations

COLUMBIA — A former state official seeking a seat on Columbia City Council raised more than $80,000 in the first 10 days of his campaign.

Joe Taylor, Commerce secretary under Gov. Mark Sanford, collected $81,085 in contributions. That's in addition to $10,000 of his own money he put into his campaign account, according to his initial campaign disclosure filed May 20 with the State Ethics Commission.

The haul is the largest reported by a council candidate to this point, despite Taylor not yet facing opposition for the District 4 seat held by Daniel Rickenmann, to represent neighborhoods east of downtown, including Heathwood and Meadowfield.

Taylor and Rickenmann, who is running for mayor, are supporting each other's campaigns and offering similar pro-business talking points ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

"I think it's a clear demonstration. That's people saying we'd like some business experience and some economic development experience on our City Council," Taylor, a developer, told The Post and Courier on May 26.

Taylor spent $3,600 in the past two weeks, mostly on online donation processing fees and website services, leaving $87,400 in his campaign account.

In the race for the at-large seat, Aditi Bussells leads the field of four with $31,318 in reported donations by the first quarterly deadline April 10. Heather Bauer reported $16,787 in the same race, with Tyler Bailey pulling in $13,987 and Deitra Matthews $5,185.

Tina Herbert and Christa Williams, who are running for the District 1 seat to represent North Columbia, have not reported any early contributions.

With the mayor's office and three council seats open with no incumbents, money is flowing into the city elections with months still to go before candidates will formally file to run for office.

Mayor Steve Benjamin won't seek another term and at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Rickenmann are giving up their council seats to run for mayor, along with former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson.

Rickenmann reported raising $120,780 in his initial filing, and Devine $125,121, including loaning her campaign $8,500. Johnson, meanwhile, reported $36,881.

Taylor's financial backing reflects his roots in the business community. But he touted his list of early donors for the nonpartisan election as a diverse group on both sides of the political aisle.

The state ethics filing shows his donors include Rickenmann, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, Columbia restaurateur Jon Sears, home builders Stewart and Matt Mungo, and Pawley's Front Porch, owned by state Rep. Kirkman Finlay.