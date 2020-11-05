Columbia boosts mask fines to $100, extends requirements to wear face coverings outside

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s capital city will require face coverings to be worn in public places — now including sidewalks and waiting areas — through early next year, and violators are now subject to fines of $100 — quadrupling the punishment.

Columbia’s city council unanimously approved a 61-day extension of its face mask ordinance Thursday — a move fast tracked by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen and the city's police and fire chiefs found many maskless patrons while touring several Five Points bars on Halloween.

The new rules take effect immediately in time for USC’s Saturday home game against Texas A&M. Mask wearing is now required “in situations where distances between people change frequently,” such as busy sidewalks and outdoor areas where a six-foot buffer is “impractical or impossible” to maintain, the ordinance reads.

Over the Halloween weekend, Columbia handed out 32 citations in Five Points, a hub of bars and restaurants frequented by USC students. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that was the most handed out since the city’s ordinance went into effect.

He told The Post and Courier all of them were handed out to people who stood close together in lines waiting to get inside bars.

In September, the city’s ordinance was expanded to require wearing of masks while waiting to go inside a building or restaurant, getting curbside pickup, or other deliveries but did not address sidewalks and waiting areas. Columbia has had a mask requirement since late June.

Masks would be required at any point "when you can't have six feet of space between you and the next person," such as leaving the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center after an event, walking at the Soda City Market or while waiting at a crowded bus stop as examples.

The new rules mean fans allowed into Williams-Brice Stadium, which is limiting capacity to less than 20,000, will have to comply. They will have to wear to masks while walking around the stadium to get to their gates. They already were required to wear masks while standing in line to get inside the stadium/

Inside, attendees must abide by university, NCAA and city guidelines, Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma said.

“Our people work in tandem with USC officials to enforce these,” DeSumma said.

As of Tuesday, Richland County has recorded 17,864 COVID-19 cases and logged 277 deaths, according to state public health data. At USC, 2,675 total coronavirus cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1 with 47 active case, most involving students.

Still, USC’s COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply since spiking to near national highs for a college when classes started in late August.

City officials implemented first implemented a face mask ordinance in June with fines of $25. Boosting the penalty to $100 puts Columbia in line with Charleston.

Thirteen area businesses have been ticketed since mandatory mask ordinances took effect in June, resulting in $1,665 in fines. Another 19 businesses received warnings, Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma said.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, the Lexington Town Council this week did not extend its emergency ordinance require face coverings but may revisit the decision depending on the virus’ spread, spokeswoman Laurin Barnes said.

Cayce has a mask mandate in place until Dec. 6. Irmo also has a mask ordinance.

West Columbia leaders on Monday renewed that city’s ordinance. Face masks will be required there until Jan 2, but officials kept fines at $25.

Richland County’s face mask mandate has also been extended to January, while Lexington County’s council has yet to require them.

Statewide, 10 counties and 62 cities have mask ordinances in place, according the S.C. Emergency Management Division.