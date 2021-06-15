Columbia bans conversion therapy, asks state lawmakers to do the same

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has banned the practice of licensed therapy and counseling that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors, citing its opposition by many in the medical community as ineffective and harmful.

While 20 states and numerous local governments throughout the country have banned the practice, Columbia is believed to have been the first city in South Carolina with such a measure; the state has no similar law on the books.

Council members in South Carolina's second-largest city also passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to ban so-called conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth.

The ordinance makes the practice by licensed counselors or therapists in Columbia a civil violation punishable by a $500 fine. Council members said they had received numerous calls and emails from those both supportive of and opposed to the ban, and their vote was split.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, who proposed the ban, and council members Howard Duvall, Sam Davis and Will Brennan voted in favor of the ban. Councilmen Daniel Rickenmann and Ed McDowell joined Mayor Steve Benjamin in opposing the ban. Devine and Rickenmann are vying to succeed Benjamin as mayor this year.

"The harm that has been done by conversion therapy methods has been documented," Devine said. "But there has not been anything that proves this therapy does what it purports to say it does."

Benjamin, who previously announced he was not seeking a fourth term, voted for the resolution asking for a statewide ban, saying it appropriately stated the city's opposition to the practice without issuing fines. Rickenmann was the only council member to oppose both the conversion ban and the resolution for a statewide law, saying it should be a family's decision.

The ban passed a first vote May 4, but city officials spent the past six weeks considering public comments on the issue and the potential legal ramifications.

Numerous callers ahead of the vote June 15, including pastors; a Sunday school teacher; and Mark Smith, president of Columbia International University, urged the council to vote against the ban, saying in general that it violated constitutional protections on religious freedom. Columbia International is a private Christian institution of about 1,000 students on Monticello Road.

Duvall said those who cited religious reasons for opposing the ban either didn't understand the ordinance or seem to have not read the document, noting that it deals only with licensed practitioners and doesn't restrict religious groups.

"Most of the pastors in South Carolina are not licensed practitioners," Duvall said. "The practice of conversion therapy has been shown to be a terrible practice on young adults."

Callers who supported the ban cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and other groups that have said the therapy is ineffective and can cause psychological and physical harm to LGBTQ minors.

Dylan Gunnels, a former City Council candidate and founder of Agape Table, a Columbia nonprofit aimed at addressing the lack of LGBTQ inclusion in churches, told council a second time about continuing trauma from experiencing conversion therapy at age 15.

S.C. United for Justice and Equality, a coalition of dozens of LGBTQ organizations throughout the state, issued a statement praising Columbia's ban.

State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Boiling Springs, introduced a bill in the Statehouse before the General Assembly adjourned seeking to override the city's ordinance. He also wrote to Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, on May 13 asking the state's top lawyer to intervene and challenge the city's proposal as unconstitutional.

A spokesman for Wilson on June 15 had no further comment beyond acknowledging have received the letter in May.

A federal appeals court in November struck down two similar local bans passed in Florida, siding with two therapists who brought the case who argued the rules violated free speech rights. A federal judge in 2019 threw out a lawsuit challenging Maryland’s ban on the practice of conversion therapy on minors.