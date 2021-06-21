Columbia activist John Tyler joining City Council at-large race

COLUMBIA — A Columbia community activist is the latest to join the race for City Council.

John Tyler, who works with One Common Cause Community Control Initiative, will seek the at-large seat currently held by Tameika Isaac Devine, who is running for mayor. Tyler announced his candidacy during a Juneteenth festival on Saturday.

The decision to run was an extension of his community involvement during the past year, Tyler said.

"I feel like to better serve the city, the city needs people who are willing to roll their sleeves up and get the work done," Tyler told The Post and Courier.

Tyler's announcement makes five people running for the citywide seat.

He joins attorney Tyler Bailey, business owner and IT professional Heather Bauer, public health researcher Aditi Bussells and environmental lobbyist Deitra Matthews as those who have announced campaigns.

Tyler, 36, works nights as an administrative coordinator at the cosmetology school where he graduated, he said. During the days the other part of the week, he works at local restaurant chain Lizard's Thicket.

He's also an officer with One Common Cause, the nonprofit that in recent months has worked to draw attention to deteriorating conditions experienced by residents in a Columbia apartment complex, protested the actions of a White U.S. Army soldier who confronted a Black man walking in a northeast Columbia neighborhood and called for Lexington schools to offer improved mental health services for students with special needs.

The organization has publicly endorsed Devine's mayoral campaign.

Tyler said infrastructure would be among his priorities, that the city needs to better invest in low-income areas. He said he would also prioritize investing in more training for city police officers in deescalating volatile encounters and working with school officials to address mental health and counseling resources.

Seeking his first elected office, Tyler said he's been asked often whether he feels like a fish out of water.

"I fee like I'm Bruce Wayne fixing to tell everyone I'm Batman," he said.

In addition to the at-large seat and mayor's race, Columbia residents will elect a new representative for District 1 representing North Columbia and District 4 covering neighborhoods east of downtown.

Attorney Tina Herbert and nonprofit leader Christa Williams are running for the District 1 seat being vacated by longtime Councilman Sam Davis.

Developer Joe Taylor is the only candidate so far for the District 4 seat held by ally Daniel Rickenmann, who is running to succeed Mayor Steve Benjamin against Devine and former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson.