Chapin area growing so fast that some want to control development to keep small-town feel

CHAPIN — Chapin Town Councilman Mike Clonts likes the small-town feel of the self-proclaimed capital of Lake Murray and believes many others in and around the Lexington County town enjoy that as well.

“They don't want to see four-lane roads everywhere, traffic lights everywhere and all that hustle and bustle stuff,” he said.

But growth is taking over, leading to efforts to try to gain control of development, much to dismay of business leaders.

While the town of Chapin includes less than two square miles of land and cannot expand much further, the unincorporated areas nearby are experiencing a population boom.

Population within the ZIP code that includes the town has reached 23,000, up by nearly 30 percent in the last 10 years. That is about double the growth rate in Lexington County and triple the growth in South Carolina, according to the Census Bureau data.

Roughly 4,000 additional people have moved into areas around the town since 2010, double the total population of Chapin itself.

To help manage the growth near Chapin and other areas around Lake Murray, the Lexington County council has a plan that would change road classifications and zoning so that residential developments would be built with a lower population density, said Charli Wessinger, a Lexington County councilwoman whose district includes Chapin.

Currently, development rules around the Chapin area are caught somewhere in the middle of Myrtle Beach, where most anything goes, and Hilton Head Island's strict guidelines, said William Lynch, chair of the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

“I think getting ahead of that and making sure that you know those requirements for responsible growth is really the only thing that a town or local business leaders can promote,” Lynch said.

But Allen Hutto, CEO of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina, said he has significant concerns with council's Lake Murray plan. He said said that rezoning could reduce the value of existing property and that he believes it is good practice to try to build a space with higher population density.

"Putting homes closer together develops a community feeling,” Hutto said. “When you reduce density, you actually accelerate urban sprawl. You've got to go further to the store, further to work. And I think a lot of times that can actually exacerbate your traffic problems."

The development proposal around the lake comes after the Lexington County council approved a moratorium on most new subdivisions in unincorporated parts of the county.

The moratorium, which is currently in place, freezes the development of subdivisions of more than 10 lots in Lexington County.

"A moratorium is an overreaction,” Hutto said. “The ... district that they're talking about could significantly restrict growth and there's a shortage of housing inventory right now." Home sales spiked statewide with people working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak and looking for new places to live.

However, Wessinger said that developers submit plans so fast, the county and its infrastructure cannot keep up with them, which is why the subdivision moratorium and lake-area development changes are needed.

"The moratorium is to allow us to take a time-out from all the developers submitting plans left and right so that we can actually get our ordinances and different things passed that will help control the growth per what the citizens want,” she said.

Lynch, the chamber chairman, said that larger roads and more development don’t hurt a community trying to keep some of its roots.

“A small-town feel is really going to come from the type of people that you have in your town,” he said.

Chapin itself needs to accommodate the growth, Lynch said, with wider roads, revamped sidewalks and new traffic lights.

To try to identify the town’s needs, Chapin Mayor David Knight and the town council are working on a comprehensive growth plan that is expected to be finished at the end of the year. The plan, called Envision Chapin, is based on responses from 600 residents of the town and surrounding areas of Chapin, said Al Koon, the town of Chapin’s Mayor Pro Tem.

"A lot of people don't want a lot of growth, but we know that's not reasonable,” said Koon, who plans to run for mayor since Knight announced he won't seek reelection. “There will be growth, and we want to manage that growth in a small way.”

If elected, Koon said he plans to develop a growth-management plan for the town by next spring.

Though the town of Chapin and Lexington County are both trying to manage the growth responsibly, Koon said efforts will take decades to complete.

“If we make good decisions, in 10, 20 years, our town will have really benefited from it,” he said. “If we don't, we will just become another small town of eclectic businesses located wherever people wanted to build.”