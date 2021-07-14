Cayce Cook Out plans advance despite concerns: 'Our quality of life will greatly change'

CAYCE — After residents pleaded with the Cayce City Council for nearly an hour to understand their concerns about rezoning that could allow a Cook Out restaurant to be built on Knox Abbott Drive, the City Council voted unanimously to advance the development.

Residents who live near 1204 Knox Abbott Dr., which is next to the Krispy Kreme, said they are concerned that rezoning the area to allow commercial use for a Cook Out could bring unwanted noise pollution, light pollution, traffic down H Avenue and crime because of typical late-night hours.

“We love our quiet home on our quiet little street,” resident Jackie Banton told council. “We are fearful that if the highway commercial zoning takes place, our quality of life will greatly change.”

Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegler noted the property on Knox Abbott is one of the few split-zone properties in the city just over the Congaree River from Columbia. The request is to rezone the entire property so that it can be used commercially, Hegler said.

“I’m not opposed to Cook Out, I love a good hamburger, but I’m opposed to a business decision that would impact the wellbeing of many living next to it,” resident Jessica Johnston said. “The one impact I am most concerned about is any possibility of an access driveway to the restaurant.”

Later in the meeting, Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said current city rules would prevent a driveway onto H Avenue. She also said sizable buffers would be provided between Cook Out and the residential area.

“I am sad that we have so many residents that are worried about things that we have answers for,” Partin said prior to voting on the issue during a July 14 council meeting. “We have rules that will help prevent (concerns) from being an issue.”

Cayce’s Planning Commission voted 4-3 to deny making a recommendation to the City Council on June 21. Hegler said they denied the recommendation because one of residents’ demands — a buffer between the Cook Out and residential areas — cannot be required by this rezoning.

Resident Keith Adams told council July 14 that he worried about more cars coming from a Knox Abbott Drive business.

“You can’t reproduce what we have here on H Avenue," he said. "These are old, established neighborhoods, and it would be a crime to throw us under the bus for a particular hamburger place that wants to come in — or any other business.”

Residents also attended the virtual meeting to speak about rezoning that could affect a potential residential area on Dunbar Road. Partin and the council unanimously voted to postpone that vote.

“I’d like to ask staff to look at how they may develop a new zoning designation or amend an existing one, that would further the recommendations of our housing study and give the neighboring residents more comfort and control over what may be coming,” Partin said.

The vote on this property, located at 1407 Dunbar Road, will be postponed for up to 90 days.

Partin said residents can always reach out to the City Council with any concerns.

“Our goal is always to take care of our neighborhoods,” Partin said.