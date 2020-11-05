Biden made gains in SC cities, suburbs, but rural voters handed Trump a big victory

Former Vice President Joe Biden outperformed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in South Carolina, but not by much amid a 2020 Republican surge that trounced S.C. Democrats across the state.

The Delaware Democrat expanded on Clinton’s victories in Democratic strongholds, including Richland County and ate into President Donald Trump’s lead in suburban GOP centers like Lexington and York counties.

But Trump mostly held his ground in rural areas and made gains in GOP hubs, including Horry and Union counties, in a race that further illustrates South Carolina’s urban-rural political divide.

Democrats had several factors working in their favor: Biden was a stronger candidate than Clinton. Democrat Jaime Harrison’s record-breaking U.S. Senate campaign bought a flurry of unavoidable campaign ads that raised awareness of the election, and South Carolinians had easier access to voting before Election Day than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, South Carolina has been under GOP control for decades, and Biden was barely able to put a dent into Trump’s support in the Palmetto State. The incumbent president won South Carolina by 12 percentage points in 2020 after a 14-point victory here four years ago.

A Post and Courier review of South Carolina’s precinct-level voting data shows Trump dominated most of the Greenville-based Upstate and Myrtle Beach-centered Grand Strand, as well as the rural outposts of the state.

Biden performed well in the downtowns of Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, as well as smaller cities like Spartanburg, Anderson and Rock Hill. But, unfortunately for South Carolina’s minority party, city voters make up just a fraction of South Carolina’s electorate.

Trump made his biggest gains in Horry County, where he outperformed his 2016 victory by nearly 15,000 votes and claimed nearly 4 percent more of the vote.

Horry County GOP Co-chairwoman Dreama Perdue said party activists have been knocking on doors and dialing phone lines on “super Saturdays” since COVID-19 restrictions lifted in June to make sure Republican voters knew the importance of turning out for the election.

“We did everything we could do,” Perdue said.

Walt Whetsell, a Republican political strategist, said the rural coastal county’s changing demographics have made it even more Republican-friendly.

“Horry County is definitely replacing Lexington as the import capital of the world of northern retirees who love our climate and love our tax structure and love golf and communities like Del Webb and Sun City,” Whetsell said.

GOP stronghold Lexington County also turned out big for Trump — but the traditional GOP bellwether wasn’t as solidly red as usual. Biden outperformed Clinton by more than 5 percentage points there, winning precincts in Cayce, West Columbia, Irmo and other Columbia suburbs.

“Lexington, to the extent that there is growth there, it’s been young professionals and typical suburbanites” who are more likely to vote for a Democrat, Whetsell said.

Lexington County Democratic Party Chairman Joe Madge said Columbia Democrats have been moving across the Congaree River and into Lexington suburbs in recent years, helping Biden pick up 14,000 more votes this year than Clinton did in 2016.

“There are plenty of Democratic-leaning people out there,” Madge said. “A lot of it is just letting them know they are not alone.”

Amanda Loveday, a Biden campaign strategist, said the former vice president’s gains in counties like Lexington, Berkeley and Aiken show that South Carolinians who “held their nose” to vote for Trump in 2016 would instead pick a Democrat when offered a better option than Clinton, who remains deeply unpopular in parts of South Carolina.

“They didn’t want to hold their nose anymore,” Loveday said.

Biden also outperformed Clinton by at least 4 points in Richland, Charleston and Greenville counties, dyeing South Carolina's largest cities a deep blue. But those pickups were nearly canceled out as Trump made gains in some rural areas like Abbeville, Chesterfield and Jasper — and suffered only minimal losses in others.

“We ought to just offer Richland County up for sale to New York and Charleston County to California,” joked longtime GOP pollster Katon Dawson. “This is still a pretty conservative state.”