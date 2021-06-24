Argument between workers at chicken plant left one man dead in West Columbia, arrest made

WEST COLUMBIA — A scuffle between coworkers of the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant early on June 24 in West Columbia led to the fatal shooting of a Columbia man, authorities said.
Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Authorities charged Trevor Anthony Irvin, 28, with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Capital Square parting lot on Sunset Boulevard across from the plant.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit a tip.