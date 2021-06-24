You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Argument between workers at chicken plant left one man dead in West Columbia, arrest made

Chicken plant shooting
Buy Now

State Law Enforcement Division officers work at the scene where Daniel Demetrius Jones was shot and killed near House of Raeford Farms chicken processing plant in West Columbia on June 24, 2021. Both Jones and the suspect worked at the plant, police said. Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier

 Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier

WEST COLUMBIA — A scuffle between coworkers of the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant early on June 24 in West Columbia led to the fatal shooting of a Columbia man, authorities said. 

Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. 

Authorities charged Trevor Anthony Irvin, 28, with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Trevor Anthony Irvin
Buy Now

Trevor Anthony Irvin was arrested and charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime that occurred on June 24. 

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Capital Square parting lot on Sunset Boulevard across from the plant. 

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit a tip

Follow Kailey Cota on Twitter (@kaatoc). 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News