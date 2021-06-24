Argument between workers at chicken plant leaves one man dead in West Columbia, police say

WEST COLUMBIA — A scuffle between coworkers of the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant early on June 24 in West Columbia led to the fatal shooting of a Columbia man, authorities said.
Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
A potential suspect is in custody, according to Captain Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department. Boyce confirmed the potential suspect is Jones' coworker.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Capital Square parting lot across Sunset Boulevard from the plant.
The West Columbia Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit a tip.