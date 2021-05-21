Another Columbia-area city ends its mask mandate

CAYCE — The Cayce City Council voted unanimously May 19 to end its face mask requirements, a week after an order by Gov. Henry McMaster nullified local governments' COVID-19 restrictions tied to his own emergency declarations.

The vote in a virtual meeting also came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, followed by the state's public health agency, revised their guidelines to say fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most situations indoors as well as outside.

But Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said people should continue to be cautious, as many South Carolinians remain at risk.

About 35 percent of South Carolinians ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while 43 percent have gotten at least their first shot, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. No COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children younger than 12. Those 12 to 15 only recently became eligible.

Other local governments in the Midlands still require face coverings, but those mandates but may not be enforceable.

Moments before McMaster issued his order, the Columbia City Council voted to extend the capital city's mask ordinance through June 5. But Mayor Steve Benjamin agreed McMaster's order invalidated the extension as written and said city leaders will shift their focus toward encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Richland County Council, however, voted May 18 to keep its mandate in place through June 5, even though its ordinance continues to reference McMaster's emergency orders multiple times. On the same day, the city of Forest Acres repealed its mask mandate.

The Cayce City Council also repealed a pandemic safety measure that authorized electronic meetings for the city’s boards and commissions.

In other action at the May 19 meeting, the council gave initial approval to the city's $15.3 million budget, which includes a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for employees and buys new police vehicles.