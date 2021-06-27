Amid recent Fort Jackson incidents, base leaders try to keep and build trust in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Fort Jackson, the Army's largest basic combat training base, was constantly making headlines during the spring.

On April 9, 27-year-old John Walter Miles, a former drill sergeant leader from Fort Jackson, was charged with trespassing and aggravated breach of peace after a video of the White man spewing profanity and racially charged insults at employees in a Sumter Food Lion began to circulate online.

On April 12, a video of Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland berating a Black pedestrian in a neighborhood near the installation made the rounds on social media and led to criminal charges against the White soldier. The confrontation sparked a protest at the Statehouse calling for prosecutors to label the incident a hate crime.

On May 6, 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, an Army trainee, bolted from the base carrying an unloaded rifle, which he used to hijacked a Richland County school bus filled with students in an attempt to travel home.

Each situation brought elevated responses from the public, law enforcement and military officials.

Carl Blackstone, president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said many business leaders were at Fort Jackson for a golf tournament on the base course on the day the trainee broke out. He said the quick culmination of events was alarming.

"What's unique about this situation is you had three types of instances that happened in a very short period of time," Blackstone said. "To me, it was the timing of them more than the events themselves."

In response, Fort Jackson officials are working to strengthen their relationships with the surrounding community and are looking to make improvements among the ranks as the Pentagon begins to implement new diversity training for service members. The goal from D.C. is to help weed out extremism in the military.

Change in command

Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. served as the commanding general of Fort Jackson for three years. On June 18, he left his position as part of a routine reassignment to move on and serve as the next commander of Fort Drum in New York.

Beagle's three years were longer than the typical two-year stint. As a native South Carolinian, he took his time at the training base seriously and personally.

"Anytime something bad happens, it's going to hurt a little bit of trust no matter how big or small," Beagle told The Post and Courier in a June 17 interview before his departure. "The best thing you can do when something bad does happen is own it. And I think people respect that when you do it."

Succeeding Beagle is Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis.

During his June 18 change-of-command ceremony, Michaelis praised his predecessor but also said he looked forward to bringing what he called a "fresh perspective" while acknowledging the connection between the base and the surrounding neighborhoods.

”Like everybody else I saw (the incidents) in the national news, I saw it in the local news,” Michaelis told Columbia's WIS-TV Channel 10. “So there was not a sense of anxiety; there was a sense that the relationship between Fort Jackson and local community here is strong enough to weather those instances, and I will continue to maintain that relationship to weather through them.”

Pentagon addresses diversity

Michaelis' arrival at Fort Jackson comes as the Pentagon's direction under President Joe Biden is aimed at trying to bring more progressive policies to the ranks, such as mandatory diversity and inclusion training for all soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen, as well as a focus on identifying extremism in the military following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

It has been seen as a serious problem to address. More than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideologically driven racism within the ranks, according to a February 2020 survey of active-duty personnel conducted by the Military Times.

Two of the three major incidents from the spring were criticized by the public as being racially insensitive, sparking intense chatter on social media and prompting protests led by concerned residents and Black Lives Matter organizers in the Summit neighborhood and at the Statehouse.

After Biden took office, the Army said in a March 4 email that it ordered its Military Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity offices to conduct mandatory diversity and inclusion training. This included the Army's military bases such as Fort Jackson.

Additionally, diversity is discussed with trainees during the first day of Basic Combat Training. During this period, the recruits are taught about "all attributes, experiences, cultures, characteristics, and backgrounds of the total force which are reflective of the nation we serve," according to Fort Jackson.

Trainees are asked questions such as: "Does it matter if your battle buddy is male, female, gay, straight, white, black or from any ethnicity?"

Additionally, following the bus hijacking, Fort Jackson altered its weapons training. Typically the trainee is given a gun with no magazine or no ammunition as part of the first week arrival routine so they learn how to "properly maintain the weapon, muzzle awareness, safety, and responsibility," the base said.

Following the incident, Fort Jackson paused the practice in favor of first becoming familiar with their weaponry on the firing range under direct supervision.

The Fort 'hasn't done enough'

Miles — the former soldier who had an outburst at the Sumter Food Lion — was not actively involved with Fort Jackson at the time, but the base still issued a statement saying they were aware of the video and that it “has our full attention.”

In Pentland's case, base leaders announced he was suspended from his instructor duties while his case is being investigated. Beagle issued a statement defending the suspension that said "soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation."

Pentland was charged April 14 with third-degree assault and battery. He was released without bail, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and court records. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail. His next court date is Aug. 20.

While many of the Pentagon changes aim to alleviate similar incidents from happening, some of it is unavoidable, according to military experts, based on the sheer number of trainees moving through the armed forces on a yearly basis.

Retired Army Gen. William Grimsley, secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, a state agency that oversees the state's Military Base Taskforce, praised Beagle's leadership and his response to all the incidents during the spring.

"You can be in command and therefore responsible for them, their safety, welfare, training, education, etc.," Grimsley said. "But every individual has to be responsible themselves for their own actions, and you can only control things up to a certain point."

In relation to the bus hijacking, Fort Jackson worked with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Collazo was charged with 19 counts of kidnapping and one count each of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with great bodily harm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, carrying weapons on school property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Still, some parents aren't satisfied with Fort Jackson's response or answers regarding the hijacking of the school bus. Bakari Sellers, a CNN commentator, former state lawmaker and attorney, is representing two parents of four students who were on the bus that day. Sellers said Fort Jackson leadership hasn't done enough to make sure a similar incident won't happen again.

"It's not enough to simply say 'Oops,'" Sellers told The Post and Courier. "I still admire the fort, I just think that they were grossly negligent. They can rebuild trust; we want them to. They just need to be proactive."

Adam Benson and Joey Cranney contributed to this report from Columbia.