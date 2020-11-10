All state legislators in Richland, Lexington counties survive challenges

COLUMBIA — The red wave that swept through South Carolina on Election Day didn't topple any Democratic legislators in Richland County but probably helped the overall Republican hold in the state's capital.

Republicans increased their majorities in both chambers as three longtime Democratic senators and two House members lost their reelection bids.

In the Midlands, the defeats included state Sen. Vincent Sheheen of Camden, who twice lost to Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial races.

Sheheen, first elected to the Senate in 2004 after 3½ years in the House, lost by 2 percentage points, or less than 900 votes, for the seat representing most of Chesterfield and Kershaw counties and part of Lancaster County.

Bailey vs. Finlay

In one of the state's closest races, GOP Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a former Columbia city councilman, won a fifth term to the state House by 1.5 percentage points, enough to avoid an automatic recount for the district that includes neighborhoods just outside Fort Jackson's gates.

Just 257 votes separated him from Democratic challenger Rhodes Bailey in the race that remained unclear until Thursday morning when all absentee ballots were counted.

On Friday, Bailey congratulated Finlay for winning a hard-fought campaign and thanked the family members, friends and voters who "opened their homes (physically and virtually), opened their wallets, and opened their hearts to a vision for our state that leaves our children with an even better South Carolina than the one we all love.

"I believe the vote is a sacred trust, and I am humbled by the confidence so many of you showed in me and the campaign we ran," he said in a statement after Richland County finalized the vote count.

Local Senate races

Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian won his first full term to the seat representing parts of Richland and Lexington counties with more than 53 percent of the vote.

On election night, it appeared that challenger Benjamin Dunn had pulled off an upset before the absentee votes were tallied. Dunn, who also lost to the former state Democratic Party chairman in the 2018 special election, got nearly 2,500 more votes on Election Day but Harpootlian won about 6,110 more of the early votes.

In the end, the Democrat who's frustrated members of both parties by going after what he considers wasteful spending, won the majority of votes in both Richland County — something expected for the state's Democratic stronghold — and uber conservative Lexington County, which typically votes Republican.

Democratic Sen. Mia McLeod, the only other Richland County senator facing a challenger, handily won her second term, with 62 percent of the vote.

Challenger Lee Blatt, the great-grandson of South Carolina's longest-serving House speaker, Solomon Blatt, won by an even wider margin in the piece of the district that's in Kershaw County. But the lion's share of the seat's voters are in Richland County.

The three GOP senators with pieces of Lexington County who faced major-party opposition all won easily.

Sen. Katrina Shealy, the only one of the trio whose district is entirely in Lexington County, won with 73 percent of the vote. Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Prosperity, won with 72 percent of the vote, while Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, won with 70 percent.

The Senate's longest-serving member, Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, won with 54 percent.

Other House races

Only one House member from Lexington County faced a major-party challenger. GOP Rep. Nathan Ballentine of Chapin won easily, with 65 percent of the vote.

Four House Democrats representing parts of Richland County had GOP opposition. They also easily won reelection: Reps. Beth Bernstein of Columbia, Chris Hart of Columbia, Annie McDaniel of Winnsboro, and House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford of Columbia.