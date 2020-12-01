After several COVID-19 courthouse infections, Lexington maintains plans for in-person trial

COLUMBIA — Lexington County will proceed with an in-person jury trial Monday, less than a couple weeks after it came to light that four members of the solicitor’s office had been infected with COVID-19 and five of their colleagues were forced into quarantine.
Solicitor Rick Hubbard told The Post and Courier that his employees have recovered, none fell seriously ill and all are back to work.
The infections in Hubbard’s office spanned two months, with the latest confirmed in early November. A published report that four people were infected within two weeks in November was inaccurate, Hubbard said Tuesday.
Hubbard and other court officials stressed that they’ve installed strict protocols and can conduct next week’s trial — beginning with screenings of as many as 80 potential jurors — safely.
But three people who have appeared in Lexington courtrooms over the past month said they aren’t as convinced.
In separate interviews they described similar lapses, like building staff or lawyers slipping their masks from their face or positioning them beneath their nose. They requested anonymity so that they could discuss sensitive matters regarding others with whom they’ve appeared in court.
They also said proper distancing has been close to impossible inside a busy courtroom, with lawyers huddling around tables, passing each other evidence or strolling to and from the bench.
Judge Frank Addy, Lexington’s chief judge, said in an interview that lawyers may remove their mask to speak to the judge or question a witness, but they must be worn during conversations in close quarters. Addy said presiding judges have worked diligently to enforce the rules.
“Any trial which I conduct (or to my knowledge, any other judge), we require adherence to the protocols by everyone,” he said.
Still, the revelation of the latest infection from Hubbard’s office last month sparked concerns of potential exposure for those who appeared in court alongside solicitors.
Hubbard said his office sought to identify his employee’s contacts, including those outside his office. But the three people interviewed — each who suspected they may have been exposed, but have not had symptoms — said no one from Hubbard’s office reached out to them.
“If they had been identified, we would have contacted them,” Hubbard said.
Lexington’s courthouse on Main Street is the everyday workplace of more than 140 clerks, solicitors and other judicial personnel.
The Post and Courier independently reached out to the offices of Addy and the public defender, who has a team of two lawyers and a paralegal scheduled to appear in next week’s trial.
Addy said he knows of no recent infections among the county’s circuit judges or judicial staff. Stephen Story, assistant public defender, said no one on his team has been infected, nor experiencing any symptoms.
Next week’s trial for a man facing assault and other charges is expected to host more than 20 people, including jurors, legal teams, court staff and bailiffs. It will take place in the courthouse’s largest courtroom, which Addy estimated has the space for more than 200 people.
Four of Hubbard’s employees — two prosecutors, an investigator, and a victim’s advocate — will be present at next week’s trial.
None have had any symptoms of the virus, Hubbard said. He wouldn’t disclose if they have been recently tested, noting there is no requirement that they do so.
“Our office, including the four individuals mentioned, are following the approved protocols,” Hubbard said.
Since South Carolina’s jury trials resumed in August, Addy said he has presided over two in Lexington and has had no issue enforcing courtroom safety protocols, which are also approved by the state Supreme Court.
Jurors are screened for their own potential COVID-19 exposure with questionnaires before arriving at court, then separated into two groups for selection. Plexiglass separates each juror in the jury box, and the dividers also surround the witness box and bench. Everyone’s temperature is taken before entering the courtroom.
“In short, a potential juror has a much greater chance of catching COVID from going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or getting gasoline than they do from performing jury duty,” Addy said.