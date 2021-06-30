After passing heartbeat bill, SC political conservatives map plan to have 'bigger voice'

COLUMBIA — An influential and fast-growing bloc of Christian evangelical GOP lawmakers is rolling out an updated legislative agenda that architects hope will make South Carolina the nation’s most conservative state.

The S.C. Family Caucus plans to press for First Amendment protections on college campuses for all groups, prevent the closure of churches during states of emergency and is looking at winning judicial seats. This comes after a session when they were able to pass a bill to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat and require schools to teach courses on the nation's founding documents.

“We had a vision, and the vision was that we could organize Christian conservatives that were in the legislature to have a bigger voice than what they had," state Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood attorney and founder of the 44-member Family Caucus, said.

"The root cause of many of the problems we have today is the deterioration of family and family values," he said.

The caucus held a 90-minute, invitation-only dinner at Columbia’s First Baptist Church on June 29 that featured appearances from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, House Speaker Jay Lucas and Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert, founder of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers.

The caucus’ plan includes familiar Republican causes such as ending all abortions, broadening gun rights and promotion of Christian ideals in education, such as requiring the "In God We Trust" national motto be placed on display in every public school and allowing home schooled students to take Advanced Placement tests.

Members want to influence judicial appointments.

“Sometimes the types of judges that get to the bench don't necessarily reflect the values of this state. We need to fix that and it starts in this room,” Wilson said at the caucus event. South Carolina is one of two states where legislators elect judges.

Most recently, the caucus has taken aim at a gay conversion therapy ban adopted by the Columbia City Council, crafting a measure that would let faith-based counselors from opting out of exemptions that go against their religious beliefs.

Caucus leaders feel they have momentum after Republicans picked up three state Senate seats and another one in the House in November, widening majorities that helped carry the GOP agenda and boosted the Family Caucus’ membership. The group launched in 2017 with 17 people who met in the basement of a Newberry church.

Now drawing members from all parts of the state allows the caucus’ messaging to carry into rural areas and Democratic pockets where moderate and undecided voters could be captured, S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said at the caucus event.

“We’re in all areas. We’re even in Charleston,” McCravy said.

McKissick believes the caucus plays a big role in sparsely populated counties where retail politics is sometimes the only way for candidates to reach voters and drive up turnout.

"Places like McCormick, Abbeville, all the way to Dillon County, Hampton County; you name it. And in many cases driven by issues that people in the Family Caucus are motivated by," he said. "They're giving voice to that."

McCravy and his caucus had mixed success in the session that formally ended this week with the 2021-22 budget adoption, securing Gov. Henry McMaster's signature on a bill that would criminalize abortions once a heartbeat is detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy but failing three times to ban transgender women from competing on female high school sports teams.

A federal judge quickly blocked the abortion ban, though McCravy said getting it through the General Assembly at all was a major victory.

“It was the biggest pro-life bill that the state has ever passed. We're still fired up about it,” McCravy told attendees June 29.

McCravy quickly went from a bench freshman in 2017 to the face of South Carolina’s pro-life movement by introducing an early version of the “fetal heartbeat” bill and launching the Family Caucus around it. He soon watched the group morph into a coalition of Statehouse leaders, including Lucas, who have used its clout to force committee and floor hearings on key pieces of its agenda.

Lt. Gov. Evette, who frequently testified during the fetal heartbeat deliberations, praised the caucus for its commitment to pro-life causes.

"Three years ago, I didn't know the importance of the Family Caucus and what you do for South Carolina," Evette said June 29. "It's a strong Republican Party that will keep this moving forward. We need to make sure our children feel safe talking about family values."

McCravy and his GOP colleagues also aren't abandoning their efforts to keep transgender women from playing against biological females.

The caucus will try again next year — the second year of a two-year session — to push the policy through, despite it being found unconstitutional by federal judges in several other states.

“This is just the first game of a doubleheader," McCravy said. "We’ve got another year to go, so it ain’t dead yet."