After historically violent year, shootings continue to mount in Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Ta’Shya Jay just finished the fourth grade when a hail of bullets tore through her Batesburh home in Lexington County on June 9, killing the vibrant 11-year-old and plunging her close-knit town into grief.

“They took my baby,” Ta’Shya’s mother, Shandreka, said at a June 23 meeting in Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall, where participants spent more than hour discussing ways they can curb gun violence in their neighborhood. “Me and my daughter got to learn to live again because my youngest daughter is nine, and she had to witness the whole thing, a 5-year-old had to witness it, and it's not right, it shouldn't be like that."

The young girl's death — the result of a suspected gang rivalry — is among 14 gun-related homicides across Lexington and Richland counties since June 1, a spike that suggests to law enforcement officials that 2021 could surpass last year as the deadliest on record.

Authorities from the Columbia Police Department, Lexington County and Richland County sheriff’s departments have made 21 arrests in connection with the spate of early summer shootings, which is typically a busy time for law enforcement.

"We tend to see some numbers have a typical upswing in the summer, and that's because more students are not in school, there is more outside activity, so it's not unusual for us to see certain categories of crimes have a specific increase," Lexington County Sheriff's Department spokesman Adam Myrick said.

Those slayings come off a year when 571 people were murdered across South Carolina — a 25 percent leap from 2019 and the most ever recorded annually since 1960. Most of them were from firearms, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said.

Keel feared this year would be even more tragic.

“As bad as it was last year, 2021 appears to be trending even worse and we’re just entering the summer months when traditionally we see a spike in violent crimes across our country,” he told reporters in June.

South Carolina’s rising death toll from guns matches national trends.

Through the first five months of 2021, more than 8,100 people were killed by a firearm, according to a June 14 Washington Post analysis of Gun Violence Archive data. That amounts to 14 more daily gun deaths than over the same span in 2020, the newspaper reported.

South Carolina’s firearm mortality rate of 19.9 out of 100,000 people put the state eighth highest in 2019, the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control statistics. Of the 1,012 gun deaths that year, 45 percent, or 453, were homicides — the fifth highest rate in the country.

Ta’Shya's murder, which grabbed national media attention, wasn’t the only high-profile shooting to happen this year.

In May, the body of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep was found in a wooded area off Interstate 20 in the Leesville area of Lexington County, three weeks after she was reported missing.

Her mother, Saleemah Graham-Fleming, blamed absent parents and complacent communities for allowing such killings to continue.

“If there's anything to take from this, really be a community. Love people before there's a problem so you don't have to serve out of guilt,” Fleming said during a 10-minute eulogy on May 3. “We have to stop showing up for people when it's too late, we've got to start coming around with fake love that will go away in 30 days.

The steady rise of firearm deaths and injuries means community activists like Perry Bradley are broadening their scope to address the problem. His Building Better Communities, founded in 2010, will hold its first-ever gun violence summit later this month.

“We want to try to begin the process of the ones that are picking up these guns and using them,” he said.

The multiday event will include a mini career fair, breakout sessions by law enforcement officials, face time with victims and perpetrators of firearm-related crimes and training sessions on topics including de-escalation and conflict resolution. The hope is to reach directly into communities and link at-risk youth with a mentor or confidant.

“People are picking up guns because they’re afraid. Their friends are getting shot, they’re running into rival all the time in broad daylight, so people are picking up guns that wouldn’t normally pick up guns,” Bradley said.

Officials are also planning a “gun amnesty” day at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Columbia on July 24.

Pastor Ivory Thigpen, who’s also a member of the S.C. House, said firearms will be accepted and disposed of without any questions asked or charges pressed.

“A lot of times, I think people aren’t aware that something has become an issue simply because it hasn’t reached their doorstep, but the more we are collectively concerned for one another, the more we can decrease such rising trends,” Thigpen said.

Myrick said his agency is working on a plan over the coming weeks to partner with various groups and people impacted by violence to meet with young people around the county, hoping their stories will help to avoid any more bloodshed.

Keel said it’s up to lawmakers and people like Bradley to assist police in funneling guns away from criminals.

Making it more difficult to prosecute drug crimes, allowing repeat violent offenders to continually make bond and keeping convicts behind bars until they complete sentences would all help, he said.

“It’s very disheartening to see so much effort on anti-public safety legislation that puts criminals back on our streets and makes our communities less safe,” Keel said on June 3. “each one of these statistics is a member of our community. These are loved ones, our neighbors, our friends. These are South Carolinians.”