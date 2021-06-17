Activists want officers removed from Lexington Two schools after 10 year old handcuffed

COLUMBIA — Social justice groups are asking Lexington Two trustees to invest more heavily in crisis intervention programs and consider pulling resource officers from elementary schools following the May handcuffing of a 10-year-old special needs student.

“This one incident is an example of how bad it’s gotten,” Shenee Ryan, president of the state’s Black Lives Matter chapter, told board members during a June 17 meeting. “How can the budget be managed where everybody is covered and safe? Our regular students as well as our mental health students.”

Ryan was among several people who criticized the actions of a West Columbia officer and Springdale Elementary administrators, saying their actions led to the girl, whom activists are calling “Angel,” to be briefly restrained in the school’s office on May 12.

Ryan said other parents have approached her since Angel’s story went public, airing similar concerns about treatment of their own children with special needs.

Parent Tracy Lee, who on June 18 will watch her third child graduate from the district since 2017, praised teachers for their dedication, but said a 20-year-old son with lower cognition didn’t have the same experiences as his siblings.

“Lexington Two has been great to my children that did not have special needs,” she said. “When I heard about this case, it kind of took me back to a point where my child was failed by Lexington Two.”

But Springdale Police Chief Andrew Richbourg said last month the restraint was necessary to keep the girl, other students and staff safe after she had assaulted several students, punched a bus window and bit a teacher

The cuffs were immediately removed once the girl calmed down, he said.

According to a Springdale police report, the girl assaulted several students on a bus ride home May 12 from Springdale Elementary, prompting the driver to return to campus. Two students were treated by the school nurse for scratches on their faces and other minor injuries, the report said.

After staff escorted the student to the front office to wait on a parent, the child began to hit windows and pulled an employee’s hair. That’s when she was cuffed, with her hands in front of her, the report said.

The district has not said if the girl was disciplined for her actions.

Superintendent Nicolas Wade said budget writers are investing in support services across the 8,500-student district, including for the first time ever hiring social workers. There are also plans for kindergarten through 12th grade social and emotional learning programs.

A line-by-line breakdown of the proposed 2021-22 budget was not immediately available, but officials have a projected general fund of $89.5 million next year.

“I’m very much for programs and systems for the benefit of all students,” Wade said. “We know this is just first small step in providing a foundation for where we go.”