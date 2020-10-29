Accreditors praise USC board's progress after conflict issues in president search

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina received praise from a panel sent by its accreditor to assess whether the state's largest college made sufficient changes after a rebuke for allowing outside influences to play a role in last year's presidential search.

After the university made revisions to its bylaws, including changing how it would conduct future presidential searches to avoid conflicts of interest, the special committee from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges issued no additional formal recommendations.

SACS, as the university's accreditor is commonly called, criticized USC's board last year for not having rules to halt outside influence in operations. The reprimand came after Gov. Henry McMaster called trustees last summer to encourage them to hire retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen, a three-star general who critics thought did not have enough higher education experience to run a state flagship college.

Caslen was hired in a contentious 11-8 vote that stirred faculty and student protests at the time.

After the rebuke from accreditors, USC's board brought in a consultant to tighten rules, develop better training of trustees and create a new committee that oversees governance. SACS appointed a special panel led by James Madison University President Jonathan Alger to review USC's changes after trustees, elected by the Legislature, admitted the search "caused a crisis in public confidence."

The team visited the Columbia campus earlier this month.

During interviews, university trustees "acknowledged past problems with practices and procedures related to external influences, and the (board) appears to have appropriately addressed the concerns," the SACS special committee report read. "(USC is) to be commended for their serious attention to this work and for their willingness to engage and listen to external experts and consultants who have shared and encouraged best practices."

One key change requires members of the presidential search committee to report any effort at outside lobbying to the panel chairman.

"The new policies provide a significant improvement with regard to clarity of the search process and expectations of independence, confidentiality and good fiduciary conduct," the SACS special committee report read.

The full SACS committee will review the report at a meeting in December to decide if accreditors no longer need to issue sanctions against USC. Losing accreditation is a death blow for colleges because they are no longer eligible for federal student aid and research money.