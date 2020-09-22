2-year federal investigation in SC Midlands nets 77 pounds of meth, 116 guns, opioids

A South Carolina prison inmate stood at the center of major trafficking network that peddled drugs and guns in the Midlands, authorities said Tuesday.

A two-year investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies netted 17 suspects, about 77 pounds of methamphetamine, 116 firearms and "various quantities of heroin and fentanyl," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

The defendants each face one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint, which detailed how members of the drug ring crossed into Georgia to purchase meth and illegally sold guns, including AR-15s, AK-47s, shotguns, pistols and other rifles.

Their ringleader was named in the complaint as 36-year-old Lexington resident Matthew Ward, who was scheduled to be released from prison on Nov. 24 after serving multiple sentences on drug, assault and battery, burglary, resisting an officer and failure to stop for blue lights charges, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records.

Ward was originally sent to prison in 2010 and was released on probation after a few months, said Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain. He returned to state custody in 2012 after violating the terms of his release.

Since that time, prison records show a long series of disciplinary sanctions against him for threatening employees, smuggling contraband, having a weapon, hitting employees and using drugs, among other violations.

They also show Ward escaped custody in January 2016 and was recaptured.

Authorities' dismantling of Ward's drug network stemmed from two events — a pair of undercover meth buys from 38-year-old Lexington resident Kayla Mattoni in July 2017, and an investigation into 46-year-old Gaston resident Benjamin Singleton for illegal gun sales in May 2018, according to the complaint.

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified Singleton as a meth distributor and quickly connected him to Mattoni, the complaint said.

An agent established a relationship with Singleton, who told the agent that his meth supplier was 38-year-old Lexington resident Alecia Youngblood, the complaint said. He also told the agent he was in a relationship with 25-year-old Lexington resident Montana Barefoot, another defendant.

"ATF subsequently set up a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Youngblood, and then used an informant to establish a relationship with Barefoot," the complaint said. "With every connection made, ATF ultimately learned that Matthew J. Ward ... was a key methamphetamine (supplier) for major distributors in the Lexington, South Carolina, area."

Agents then turned their efforts toward identifying and arresting his network, the complaint said.

Law enforcement officers used controlled drug buys, confidential informants and other means to identify, arrest and charge the suspects named in the criminal complaint, prosecutors said.

“This operation shows how local and federal agencies can work together to make communities safer,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “In operations like these, deputies and agents teamed up to get sources of drugs and weapons off the street. We’re thankful for the relationships we have with our counterparts at the federal level. When we have a united front against crime, that really makes a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

The recently unsealed complaint lays out how the drug network used Facebook Messenger and text messages to set up exchanges with undercover agents and confidential informants.

On Aug. 5, 2019, Ward sent a text message to a buyer who turned out to be an informant.

Ward had connected the informant with 52-year-old Lexington resident Cynthia Rooks, who managed a storage unit that had "kilogram quantities" of Ward's meth and guns, the complaint said.

But the informant showed up to the buy with an undercover agent, the complaint said.

"Bro don't ever bring nobody back to my spot again period bro I don't give a (expletive) who it is I mean it bro," Ward's message said.

By then, it was too late. Authorities were closing in. The operation was upended before the end of the month.

Authorities also named 11 others as defendants: Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington; Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington; Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington; Samuel Judy, 29, of Lexington; Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia; John Johnson, 36, of Gaston; Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington; Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston; Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor; Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia; and Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia.