2-year federal investigation in Columbia nets 77 pounds of meth, 116 guns, opioids

Federal authorities on Tuesday announced arrests and seizures in a major drug investigation in the Midlands.
A two-year investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies netted 17 suspects, about 77 pounds of methamphetamine, 116 firearms and "various quantities of heroin and fentanyl," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.
The defendants each face one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities identified 36-year-old Lexington resident Matthew Ward as the leader of the drug distribution network, according Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake.
In July 2017, a number of agencies including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, started looking into meth trafficking and illegal gun sales in the Midlands, federal prosecutors said.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities identified 38-year-old Lexington resident Alecia Youngblood, Ward and others as key meth suppliers for major distributors in the Lexington area.
"Further, the investigation ultimately identified Ward as a leader of the drug trafficking organization, which would move drugs across state lines and which also participated in the unlicensed dealing of firearms," prosecutors said.
Law enforcement officers used controlled drug buys, confidential informants and other means to identify, arrest and charge the suspects named in the criminal complaint, prosecutors said.
The following defendants have been charged in addition to Ward and Youngblood: Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington; Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington; Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington; Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington; Samuel Judy, 29, of Lexington; Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia; Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington; John Johnson, 36, of Gaston; Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Gaston; Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington; Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington; Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston; Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor; Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia; and Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia.
This story is developing. Check back for more.