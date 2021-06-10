11-year-old Lexington County girl killed in possible gang-related shooting

COLUMBIA — An 11-year-old girl was fatally shot and another child was injured inside a Lexington County home late on June 9 during what police believe is a gang-related shooting.
The shooting occurred during a party around 10:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Madera Road in Batesburg-Leesville, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said. Multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Another child was wounded and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
“There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening near the home where the two girls were shot," Koon said.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department worked through the night, but there was no immediate word on suspects or arrests.
“Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related," Koon said. "We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened."
Anyone with information information on the shooting can contact Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372.
