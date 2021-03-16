New SC state flag design now in hands of lawmakers who have 2 choices

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Senate could choose between a pair of options for a redesigned state flag, picking from proposals lawmakers hope will please critics who panned an earlier concept for its shoddy presentation of the iconic palmetto tree.

A Senate subcommittee, which held the initial hearing March 16 on giving the state flag a standard design for the first time in 80 years, wanted to offer lawmakers options after the backlash about a proposed design with a palmetto that was ridiculed on social media for resembling a toilet brush among other colorful descriptions.

A panel of experts, who worked two years on a design, then suggested two choices with more substantial trees, which is expected to reach the full Senate. After senators choose one, the new flag design will head to the House.

“It’s become not only the symbol of the state, but everything to do with the state, so that's why there's a lot of passion about it,” state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Boiling Springs, said during the hearing.

Legislators are working out guidelines for the images upon it that generations of residents have come to love: Namely going with a particular shade of indigo and selecting an exact version of the quintessential palmetto tree in its center and crescent in the upper left corner.

“The fighting isn't going to be over the color or the crescent, it's going to be how the tree looks,” state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, said during the hearing before mentioning much-maligned first proposal. “That tree got hit with the ugly stick. here's just no question about it."

Creating regulations for future flag designs is a big deal because over the decades manufacturers have produced inconsistent versions of it. Flags will palmettos with different looks and a range of blue hues, which is bad for marketing but also ignores the nuance of history baked into its imagery.

The flag’s indigo, for example, matches a shade of uniforms worn by Col. William Moultrie’s 2nd South Carolina regiment during the Revolutionary War. Indigo dye was also cultivated from that namesake plant in the Lowcountry during Moultrie’s lifetime, and indigo became the state’s official color in 2008.

It wasn’t until 1910 when the familiar palmetto tree, crescent and indigo background was adopted by the General Assembly. Clemson University was tasked with producing and selling them at cost until it lost those exclusive rights, for unknown reasons, in 1940.

Here’s the thing about palmetto trees: They grow in unpredictable ways.

Some have smaller trunks or raggedy fronds. Others are gifted with majestic canopies and bark patterns. Palmettos hold a vaunted place in the state’s lore. The trees absorbed cannonballs to stop a British invasion of Charleston and strengthened the walls of Fort Sullivan.

The challenge for lawmakers is settling on a flag that respects the state’s history but is also aesthetically pleasing. California officials went through similar pains before settling on the grizzly bear that has prowled along its flag since 1911.

“You’re not going to find a palmetto tree that's symmetrical. As soon as we approve this, we're going to have people out there raising sand. Regardless of what we decide, you're gonna make probably 25 or 40 percent of the people upset,” said state Sen. Ronnie Cromer, a Prosperity Republican who is lead sponsor of the flag standardization bill.

A 17-page committee report explaining the flag’s iconography acknowledged the hardest element for officials to settle on was just how that palmetto tree should be depicted.

“We knew this was the thing there was going to be the most angst over, and there has been,” Eric Emerson, director of the state’s Department of Archives and History, said during the hearing.

Versions of the current flag are largely produced by two manufacturers: Annin, based in New Jersey, and Valley Forge Flag Company, which operates a plant in the Florence County town of Olanta.