New Lex-Rich 5 schools chief will get $175K a year paid through his consulting firm

COLUMBIA — Lexington-Richland Five is paying an educational consulting firm to have Akil Ross work as the school district's interim superintendent, according to terms of his contract obtained by The Post and Courier through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.

Irmo-based HeartEd, owned by Ross, will receive $14,583 a month to provide leadership after superintendent Christina Melton resigned amid reported pressure for school board members. The contract acknowledges Ross might apply to become the permanent superintendent but does not guarantee he will get the job.

Ross, a former high school principal turned speaker and consultant, has agreed not to pursue engagements unrelated to his work as superintendent though that is not spelled out in the contract, district spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said. It was not immediately known how many other superintendents in the state are compensated through firms and calls to the S.C. Board Association and S.C. School Administrators were not immediately returned.

“While there is nothing in the agreement specifically answering that issue, Dr. Ross is expected to work as superintendent each day,” Goggins told The Post and Courier.

The board voted unanimously June 22 to hire Ross, the 2018 National Secondary Principal of the Year while he was leading Chapin School High. While Ross' HeartEd has not done any work for the district or its schools, trustees Catherine Huddle and Ken Loveless have contributed money to Youth Zone, a nonprofit arm of Ross' firm that specializes in afterschool and summer programming for children between 5 and 18.

Huddle in April gave $240 to Youth Zone as part of a campaign promise to donate her board paychecks to local charities, while Ken Loveless and his wife Jordy wrote a $10,000 check to Youth Zone, according to an April Facebook post.

Ross is earning the same amount as Melton, $175,000 per year, to lead the 17,500-student district that covers Chapin, Irmo and areas around Lake Murray. Ross’ firm also will get $1,200 a month to cover in-district travel expenses with an option to bill for outside travel and accommodations, according to the contract.

If Ross stays on through the duration of his agreement, which lapses on June 30, 2022, it means Lexington-Richland Five district will be on the hook for more than $415,000 in total payments both to him and Melton.

Melton, the district’s superintendent since 2018 and winner of the Superintendent of the Year in May, is set to receive a $226,000 buyout package. Neither she nor the board has not said why she is leaving though Melton clashed with some parents and trustees over COVID-19 precautions, including limiting in-person classes and requiring masks.

Ross left to start HeartEd shortly after becoming the district’s director of secondary education in 2018. Ross has said he would not comment on his new role until he starts on July 1.

Ross was credited with raising Chapin High’s graduation rate from 82 percent to 96 percent during his eight-year tenure and built a culture that dramatically cut down on absenteeism and discipline issues.

"You used your extraordinary leadership skills to keep your faculty, staff, students and parents focused on teaching learning," former superintendent Stephen Hefner wrote as part of Ross' 2015 performance evaluation included in personnel files provided to The Post and Courier through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. "You capitalized on the physical improvements to your campus to build an ever-growing sense of enthusiasm and pride for your school."