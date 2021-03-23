New Columbia police alcohol team will focus on city's nightlife districts

COLUMBIA — Ahead of an atypical St. Patrick's Day weekend in Five Points, some bar owners and community representatives gathered with law enforcement to discuss the anticipated large turnout.

The meeting was a chance for the Columbia Police Department to introduce a new unit dedicated to alcohol issues within the city's nightlife hotspots. The Entertainment District Alcohol Team is a panel of three officers led by Capt. Chris Roberts, promoted to the role from regional captain.

The group will offer support for the regular patrol teams assigned to the city's entertainment districts, enforcing alcohol violations but also working to meet with business operators and community members about any potential issues in areas including Five Points, Main Street and the Vista.

"We want to kind of start a fluid, organic conversation about things people are seeing, ways we can help, challenges that people are seeing," Roberts said. "That way we can initiate education efforts, supportive efforts for the community and the (police) … to make sure our entertainment areas are a vibrant, active part of our city, which they are."

The city's bar hotspots welcome familiar issues of underage drinking, crowd control, pedestrian safety and occasional violence — with particular challenges in the student-heavy Five Points.

In March 2019, a 21-year-old student was kidnapped and later found dead after she was abducted in front of a Five Points bar while waiting for a rideshare service. Earlier, three men were shot, including one who was paralyzed, in a late-night shooting after St. Patrick's festivities in 2018 in what prosecutors said was a gang-related crime.

Roberts, police inspector Michael Crowley and Sgt. Bryant Ham make up the alcohol team formed in January. Crawley was hired from the Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage Control Board law enforcement division in 2020 and before that was a longtime officer with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Roberts plans to grow the team. The group has met twice with representatives from Five Points, once about ID-check software and again about St. Pat's, when hundreds of patrons were expected to show up.

Focusing on alcohol issues will free up other officers to work on other crimes, Roberts said. The group could help provide familiar faces who know bar and restaurant employees and the people who frequent the areas, business operators say.

Many of the issues in Five Points originate outside the bars and restaurants, Five Points Association President Steve Cook said, and the new police group could help ensure people are safe traveling between destinations as well as while they are served inside.

"It only makes sense that if you're in an area regularly, you know what stands out and you know what's unusual," said Cook, who owns Saluda's.

Jon Sears, who owns Jake's and the Cotton Gin in Five Points and Hendrix on Main Street, was part of the group that met with Columbia Police Department and state law enforcement officers ahead of St. Pat's weekend. He said operators have a good relationship with Roberts from his time commanding operations in the Five Points area and more communication should be positive.

On Main Street, the nightlife crowd is typically earlier and businesses don't have some of the same late-night problems other areas of the city face, said Matt Kennell, president and CEO of Center City Partnership. Some of the issues on Main Street have dealt with pedestrian safety, with some close calls in recent years, not necessarily tied to nightlife, Kennell said.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted an 11 p.m. cutoff on alcohol sales as of March 1, an order than had been meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. Kennell said the timing of the new policing team is good as activity has picked up on Main Street and near Kennell's home in the Vista as the weather warms and more people are vaccinated.

"I think it's just good for us to take this seriously and make sure everybody can come out and enjoy the restaurants and bars and have a good time and everybody's safe and goes home," Kennell said.