More than 500 vacancies remain in SC classrooms as teacher shortage crisis worsens

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of South Carolina's public school teachers have left their jobs since the school year started, pushing pre-pandemic shortages past the crisis level and making it even more difficult to catch students up.

More than 500 vacancies remain in K-12 schools as of February, according to the Center for Education Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) at Winthrop University, which issued a first-ever, mid-year update.

"Districts are in survival mode right now and probably are not tracking why their teachers are leaving. They’re just trying to fill spots at this point,” said Jennifer Garrett, a CERRA analyst. "Had the pandemic not happened, I think I would be a little more optimistic, but this is going to have a lingering effect."

After years of reporting on a worsening teacher shortage, CERRA seemed to have a bright spot in its initial report for 2020-21, with fewer teachers leaving their position between last school year and this one. The nearly 6,000 who left for various reasons, including retirement and changing schools, represented at least a five-year low.

But fewer hires over the summer brought a spike in vacancies instead. The 699 openings when the school year started represented a 26 percent increase over 2019, according to CERRA.

Its February update brought more bad news, with 677 additional teachers resigning over the last six months; 515 openings are what remain after district officials have filled whatever slots they can, many with long-term substitutes, and combined positions.

The mid-year departures are particularly concerning, as it indicates teachers are so eager to leave, they're willing to risk losing their teaching license, at least temporarily, for breaking their contract.

“We’re hemorrhaging teachers in this state,” Patrick Kelly, a teacher who lobbies for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, told a House panel Feb. 25.

Kelly asked legislators to "lock in" on finding ways to recruit and retain teachers.

"Our students suffer when there is no teacher," said the Blythewood High history teacher, who spoke to legislators virtually from a classroom that was empty because the school couldn't find enough substitutes. "If we don’t do something about this as a state, we’re not going to look at a one-year negative impact of the pandemic on our students. This will truly be a generational impact.

"At the end of the day, if we don’t have great teachers, we don’t have a great educational system."

How many departures are directly due to the pandemic is unknown. That was not part of CERRA's report.

Legislative response

Lawmakers of both parties agree with Kelly.

"There's just no substitute for a well-trained, qualified live teacher in a classroom that cares about his or her students,” said state Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River. “If we could increase the size of that army by 20 percent, that'll be what turns the corner for us.”

But what the Legislature will do about it, particularly this year, is unclear.

Before the pandemic hit, legislators were poised to give every teacher a $3,000 raise. The $210 million cost would have represented the biggest single-year increase in South Carolina teachers' salaries ever. Instead, the Legislature froze state spending, putting even teachers' normal, paltry increase for an additional year of experience on hold.

Legislation passed by the House, and expected to win approval in the Senate, would spend up to $50 million to retroactively restore those salary boosts.

Other proposals have zero chance of passing.

That includes a bill that aims to keep young teachers in the classroom by offering to erase their college loan debt after they’ve taught at least five years in a South Carolina classroom, provided they graduated from an in-state college.

Research shows many teachers leave the profession within the first five years. According to CERRA, more than 40 percent of the teachers who left their job last school year had been in a classroom five or fewer years.

A House panel took testimony Feb. 24, but when its members heard it would cost an estimated $31 million per 1,000 teachers in the first year alone, the response was laughter from members of both parties. However, they indicated they may be open to a similar, less costly incentive once the economy improves.

“It’s an interesting idea, but may be a little too expensive for us to do,” said Rep. David Weeks, D-Sumter.

“Particularly at this time when we’re struggling just to maintain the status quo and keep up with expenses,” added the panel’s chairman, Rep. Garry Smith, R-Simpsonville.

Kathy Maness, director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, asked that the Legislature consider ways to forgive teachers’ loans after the state emerges from the pandemic.

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage crisis in South Carolina in everything,” she said, noting they used to be confined to certain subjects and grades. “When we can’t find elementary and early childhood teachers in South Carolina, we’re in a crisis.”

When she talks to new teachers at their orientation, one of their major concerns is paying off their student debt, “and y’all know teachers don’t make a lot of money,” Maness told the panel. “This may be a way to retain teachers.”

It would build on the state's existing loan forgiveness program designed to find teachers for positions that have been tough to fill for decades.

Teachers who work in a school with 20 percent turnover or above can get their student loans erased over three to five years, depending on what they teach. It's long been a problem that teachers often leave for a better-performing or less rural school after staying long enough to have their loans forgiven. But like the shortage problem, turnover is also worsening.

Nearly one third of the state's public schools — or 416 — post three-year teacher turnover rates of at least 20 percent. That's up from less than 10 percent of schools four years ago.

What districts are doing

School districts are trying to grow their own pipeline with programs that encourage aspiring teachers, who will hopefully come back home to work after they graduate.

That includes programs like TeachCharleston, a three-year program which involves high schoolers taking classes to prepare for jobs teaching math and science, as well as English to students learning the language — positions that are particularly hard to fill.

Since starting in 2018, 37 high school students have signed on, said Bill Briggman, head of Charleston County School’s human resources department.

That's a small number for the state's second-largest school district. But every bit helps.

"We're finding the need to grow our new teachers, and we're really taking an intentional strategy for more teachers of color because we need more diversity in our schools," he said. "We have 50,000 students in our own backyard."

The South Carolina Parent Teacher Association is also worried about the long-term impacts of poorly staffed schools. Its president, DeVane Trigiani, believes school districts must find local solutions as legislative efforts wane.

Over the last two years, the House and Senate passed vastly different versions of legislation aimed at improving K-12 education, before the pandemic ended the session early last March and made the entire process moot.

“These effects are going to hit us six, 10 years down the road. I just think we really need to come back to the table and decide that education is going to be a priority, and we're going to start in our communities,” Trigiani said. “We've been talking about it for so long that the action has waned, and nobody knows what to do.”